Iam Tongi on Life After Winning ‘American Idol’ & His Return to Show

It’s hard to believe almost a year has gone by since we heard Ryan Seacrest reveal Iam Tongi as the winner of American Idol. The 19-year-old took the opportunity and hit the ground running by touring the world and making music. The loveable islander first tugged at the heartstrings of viewers with his story of perseverance, enduring the loss of his father Rodney to Stage 4 kidney disease.

His initial audition became the most-watched video on Idol’s YouTube channel, now at an incredible 26 million views and counting. Other performances including the talented teen’s duet with James Blunt have also generated huge numbers to the tune of 11 million.

Tongi returns home to not only Idol but Hawaii during the April 7 episode featuring the Top 24 contestants. The Season 21 champ will take the stage for another surefire viral performance of “Why Kiki.” An original song that digs into his roots about a heartbroken man and a woman who did him wrong.

Check out our interview with Tongi, as well as an exclusive clip from his performance.

The last time we spoke it was after you won American Idol. What has life been like?

Iam Tongi: I’ve just been having shows nonstop. It’s been so good, man, I’ve been making a lot of music. I didn’t expect my dreams to come true the way they have. I’m just doing what I love.

Anything about this transition that has surprised you so far?

How much people actually know me is crazy. It still blows my mindI I was in Bali, and was getting stopped nonstop. It was crazy. The same in New Zealand and Australia. It’s crazy, man.

I know you’ve been doing a lot of festivals. What have been some highlights?

I got to play back at home an arena show at the Blaisdell Arena with my friend from Idol, Megan Danielle. It was insane and so fun. That was one of my favorite times. I also went to Tonga to visit my grandpa when I was on my international run.

You mentioned Megan. Do you stay in touch with others from your season?

I stay in touch with everyone. We still have our group text from when the season first started. We all just text each other what we are doing and stuff coming up. I miss everyone.

How was it seeing the judges and Ryan again?

It was actually so crazy seeing them again. When I was on the show, it was so unreal. But to see them again was so cool and see their smiles again. Everyone there is so cool to see, even the crew again. I just miss it.

What have you learned from these months?

I’m still trying to figure it out on my own. It’s kind of hard, but I’m figuring it out. My family has been a huge support system. My mom has been there for me ever since I was a kid. Also, my uncle has been on the road with me. My family has been helping me throughout this whole thing.

You’re going to be performing “Why Kiki” on Idol? What does that mean to you?

It’s very important to me to represent where I’m from. That is what this song does. I wanted to represent where I was born and pay homage to my home. It’s a fun little song. It’s so catchy. Just an upbeat song.

Tell me about other music you’re making.

I’m really excited about the new music I’m coming out with. It’s very different. Kind of like stepping away from what I usually do with some R&B, a little bit of reggae. I’m just open and having fun. Country music is one of my favorite types of music I’d like to do. My dream collaboration would be with Chris Stapleton.

What do you think of the talent this year? It’s amazing. Everyone is so good. It gets me so excited to see and hear the new people coming in.

As someone once in their shoes, what kind of advice do you give to them?

Honestly, just have fun. Don’t take it so seriously because if you take it too seriously, you’re not going to have fun. And if you’re not going to have fun, you’re not going to want to do it. When you’re stressed, just take your mind out of it. Make sure you’re always having fun. That’s what I always did.

How do you reflect on your time on Idol almost a year later?

Idol helped me prepare. It helped me be more confident in hitting certain notes. Before Idol, I wasn’t confident at all. I would hear a note and wonder if I could hit it. After Idol, I became more confident to hit those notes and try more. Idol helped me prepare myself and keep my voice good.

What I love about you is you’ve stayed true to yourself. How important was that for you?

Oh yeah, no doubt very important. I think it also comes down to having my family around to keep me humble.

Any show you’ve enjoyed watching on the road?

I like watching a lot of movies like Braveheart, but one of the TV shows I’ve watched has been Yellowstone. I finished the whole thing, and it’s a really good show. It just gets you. It hooks you. It was a different watch from other shows.

Anything you do to pass the time while on tour?

We play a lot of cards. All kinds of games. There is this Tongan card game we like to play. My mom taught me that game when I was younger, and I teach others. Also, Coup is a very fun game too I play with my band.

What’s next for you?

I’m just playing my music and focused on that right now. I’m just going with the flow.

Has there been one fan interaction that really puts everything in perspective for you?

I had a show in California. This little girl came to the show. It was really cool. She was very sweet. I made a shoutout for her on the stage, and she was freaking out. It was really cool to see that reaction.

American Idol, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, Fox