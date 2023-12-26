‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Shares ‘Surprised’ Reaction to Becoming Full-Time Syndication Host

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! has an official full-time syndicated host as it was recently revealed that GOAT champ and ongoing host Ken Jennings would take over the sole duties moving forward.

Previously co-hosting with Mayim Bialik, Jennings is stepping into the role previously filled by the late great Alex Trebek as the face of the popular game show. With such big shoes to fill, TV Insider couldn’t help but ask Jennings about his initial reaction to the news that he’d be the full-time syndication host when chatting about ABC‘s ongoing Celebrity Jeopardy! tournament.

“I was surprised,” Jennings admits. “I love working with Mayim, but I can’t speak to her decision-making here,” he adds. “But [when it comes to] Jeopardy!, I am just a fan of the show and I am always delighted to host it when called upon because I love doing it.”

Regarding the big shoes Jennings will be filling, he continues, “And as you say, Alex was the face of the show for a long, long time, and people love that kind of reliability of Jeopardy!, and I would love Jeopardy! to continue to be that for people.”

Jennings became the official syndicated host on December 15 when Bialik announced she’d been dismissed from the show. Jeopardy! later came out with a statement revealing plans to collaborate with Bialik on additional primetime specials.

Jennings and Bialik had been splitting duties on the syndicated series until she took a step back in solidarity amid the writers’ and actors’ strikes this past year. Amid Bialik’s absence, Jennings also took on primetime duties, stepping in for the former Big Bang Theory star during the ongoing run of Celebrity Jeopardy!. Stay tuned for more in-depth coverage on Celebrity Jeopardy! with Jennings as the first semi-final game on January 2 approaches.

