‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Bring Plenty’s Nephew Is Missing — Cole Hauser Appeals For Help

Cole Brings Plenty, who plays Pete Plenty Clouds in the Yellowstone spinoff 1923 and is the nephew of Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty, has been missing since Easter. His family has filed a missing persons report, and co-star Cole Hauser has put an alert out on social media asking for help with any information about Cole’s possible whereabouts.

“My good friend @mobringsplenty nephew is missing. He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City,” Hauser wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, April 2. “If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the below or your local police.”

Hauser’s Instagram post was a missing person flyer with information about Cole’s appearance, as well as photos of the actor, 27. A screenshot in the flyer says Cole was last seen on Sunday, March 31, driving his white Ford Explorer out of Lawrence, Kansas. The flyer also notes the missing persons report and that his family has been searching for him in the area.

The flyer asks that any relevant information be sent to Cole’s sister, Belle Brings Plenty (@bellebringsplenty), on Instagram. Belle also posted her own flyer with additional information about Cole and who to contact with information.

Mo and Cole worked together on 1923 Season 1, as Mo was a cultural consultant on the spinoff series assisting with the portrayal of the show’s indigenous peoples storyline, led by Aminah Nieves. Mo plays a character named Mo in Yellowstone, Thomas Rainwater’s (Gil Birmingham) driver and right-hand man. Nieves’ Teonna Rainwater is an ancestor of Thomas.

Cole’s last appearance in 1923 was alongside Nieves. Their characters were seen riding off together with Teonna’s father, Runs His Horse (Michael Spears), who came looking for Teonna with Pete after Pete’s father, Hank Plenty Clouds (Michael Greyeyes), went missing (he was killed by the men hunting down Teonna).

1923 Season 2 was said to have begun filming in January or February of 2024, but it’s not clear if Cole had already returned to set for Season 2. Cole was recently seen in Tall Tales Of Jim Bridger and Into The Wild Frontier.