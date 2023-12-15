‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Out as Syndicated Host — Read Her Statement

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! is officially a one-host show as Mayim Bialik took to Instagram to inform her fans that she’ll no longer be sharing duties on the syndicated program with GOAT champ Ken Jennings.

In a statement shared on The Big Bang Theory and Call Me Kat actress’ social media page, Bialik wrote:

“As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news,” she stated. “Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy! I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family. For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you.”

Based on Bialik’s statement, it isn’t clear if she’ll forgo hosting duties for Jeopardy!‘s various primetime specials and tournaments, which she’d been helming with Jennings on ABC in addition to the syndicated program.

Bialik has been notably absent from the syndicated program since the summer as she departed the show during Season 39 in solidarity with the writers who were on strike. As the months rolled on, Jennings took on more duties, taking over her Celebrity Jeopardy! hosting gig as the performer and host remained off-air.

It seems that her decision to step back has since led to this revelation. As fans will recall, Bialik was announced as a host in August 2021 alongside Mike Richards. Following his resignation amid scandal, Ken Jennings stepped up to serve as a host with Bialik as the duo split duties. In July 2022, it was announced that the pair would remain on as permanent hosts in the wake of Alex Trebek‘s death.

Stay tuned for updates on whether Bialik will be back for primetime specials or not, and let us know your thoughts about the ousting in the comments section below.

