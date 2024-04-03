‘Young Sheldon’ Star Teases Emotional Final Family Dinner

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Iain Armitage as Sheldon, Zoe Perry as Mary, Lance Barber as George, Raegan Revord as Missy, Montana Jordan as Georgie, Annie Potts as Meemaw, Emily Osment as Mandy
Pamela Littky/CBS
The end is near for the Cooper family as Young Sheldon‘s stars begin to reach their final days filming the last season of the CBS series and Big Bang Theory spinoff.

Star Raegan Revord, who plays Sheldon’s (Iain Armitage) sister, Missy, took to Instagram to document the final family dinner scene filmed as a crew. “Last family dinner scene was an emotional one to film,” Raegan wrote, captioning a series of images.

“We opened the show with a dinner scene where we were first introduced to the Cooper family and they quickly became a staple in the show. Those scenes were always my favorite to film because they brought us all together and, like a real family, we got to sit around the table and eat and catch up with each other. It felt like being home with the people I love.”

Featured alongside Raegan and Armitage in the photos were fellow Cooper family members, Mary (Zoe Perry), George (Lance Barber), Georgie (Montana Jordan), Meemaw (Annie Potts), and Mandy (Emily Osment).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Raegan Revord (@raeganrevord)

Along with featuring photos from the emotional moment, Revord also shared a brief video teasing some of the episode’s dialogue as the family says their blessings over the table. Potts gets particularly swept up in the moment as she thanks the group for welcoming her to the table for the last seven years.

As fans of the franchise know, patriarch George is expected to die before Young Sheldon concludes, making this moment potentially more emotional than it already appears. Young Sheldon is expected to wrap up its run on Thursday, May 16. But that won’t mark the end of the Cooper family’s time on TV as a spinoff centered around Georgie and Mandy has already been ordered.

Stay tuned for more on Young Sheldon‘s final season and the upcoming spinoff as they continue to unfold at CBS.

Young Sheldon, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS

Young Sheldon - CBS

Young Sheldon where to stream

