‘Real Housewives’ Star Jill Zarin Fires Back After ‘Below Deck’ Fans Brand Her a ‘Spoiled Brat’

Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin has said she won’t allow cameras to film her next vacation after being called a “spoiled brat” for her recent appearance on Bravo’s Below Deck.

The reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 2, where she shared a photo from her vacation, tagging Below Deck primary charter guest Melinda Springer and her husband Noah Springer.

“Thank you @themelindaspringer and @mrnoahspringer for an amazing trip. We made a great show together but this summer’s trip NO cameras! Love you both,” Zarin captioned the Instagram Story.

The comments come after Zarin appeared on Below Deck‘s most recent episode, which aired on Monday, April 1. She boarded the St. David yacht with some friends and her boyfriend, Gary Brody.

Jill Zarin Instagram

However, crew members complained about Zarin’s “demanding” behavior. This included telling stewardess Barbara ‘Barbie’ Pascual to change the ice cubes in her Diet Coke because she didn’t like their shape and asking for a doorbell to buzz the crew members anytime she needed. She also complained that the bathrooms weren’t properly stocked with toiletries.

In another scene, she trashed the food and said that snacks should be available to all passengers at all times of the day.

“I think she’s annoying, and I think it’s too much,” Pascual said of Zarin in the episode. “You’re a freeloading guest who’s extremely demanding. This is too much for me. I need another stew just for Jill.”

Chef Anthony Iracane added, “I think the primary, she’s OK, but her friend taking over the boat, it’s like she’s a f****** captain. Like taking over the ship.”

Meanwhile, Chief Stew Fraser Olender said Zarin was “crawling into my brain and eating away at my soul.”

Viewers also called out Zarin’s actions, with some referring to her as “entitled” and a “spoiled brat.”

“It’s not cute to be an a**hole. It’s not impressive. It’s not attractive. It’s just gross. And yes, I’m talking to you Jill Zarin.. and so many others I see on these shows. I would be SO embarrassed to have people see me act like a spoiled brat,” wrote one fan on X.

“I would be absolutely mortified if I went on a trip with someone like Jill,” said another.

“OMFG Jill is beyond annoying,” added another.

However, some Below Deck stars have since come to Zarin’s defense, including Pascual, who, after watching the episode back, said, “I don’t think that Jill was as bad as it looked.”

“I just wanna also say that there were so many other moments where she was super fun and sweet and nice,” Pascual said in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 2.

She did acknowledge that Zarin was “demanding” but stated she “wasn’t rude” and was only asking for things that are “normal yacht requirements” and “pretty logical.”

Pascual added, “She was right. She just wanted nugget ice in her Diet Coke; that’s not a big deal.” Later, she followed up with another post, in which she confessed, “I take it back, and she really is not so bad.”

