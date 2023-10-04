Mayim Bialik Drops Big ‘Blossom’ Reboot Update, Plus Will She Return to ‘Jeopardy!’

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik has confirmed that a Blossom reboot is in the works, but fans shouldn’t expect the light-hearted sitcom that originally aired on NBC from 1991 to 1995.

Bialik, who temporarily stepped away from Jeopardy! in May in solidarity with the WGA strike and continues to sit out in support of the ongoing SAG strike, recently spoke to Vanity Fair about the much-anticipated Blossom return.

“I’m happy to tell you that, yes, it’s true. All of the cast and the original creator and producers are on board, and we believe a reboot can and should exist once the strike ends,” Bialik told the publication.

There is no word yet on when production would begin on a Blossom reboot or whether it would affect Bialik’s Jeopardy! schedule. As mentioned, Bialik is currently absent from the game show, with Ken Jennings taking up hosting duties for both Celebrity Jeopardy! and the regular syndicated show. Jeopardy! producers have yet to confirm when Bialik should be expected back on the show. Indeed, may fans of the iconic game show are wondering if Mayim will ever return.

Right now, though, it seems The Big Bang Theory alum is focused on Blossom, which she said will be reimagined as something a little darker and deeper.

“We’re hoping to reboot it not as a sitcom, though,” she told Vanity Fair. “We want to bring back these interesting, deep characters—a child of divorce, a recovering drug addict, an alcoholic—to see them in a whole new way.”

It wouldn’t be the first time a sitcom returned with a darker, more dramatic reimagining. Last year, Peacock rebooted the hit 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as a drama series, taking a deeper look at issues such as racial tension and culture clashes.

Created by Don Reo, the original Blossom starred Bialik as Blossom Russo, a teenager living with her father, Nick (Ted Wass), and two elder brothers, Tony (Michael Stoyanov) and Joey (Joey Lawrence). The show also starred Jenna von Oÿ, Davis Lascher, Portia Dawson, Barnard Hughes, Finola Hughes, and Courtney Chase.

Bialik and Reo have been working on the reboot for a while but have been struggling to get a network onboard.

“I guess I’m allowed to talk about this now; Don Reo and I do have a limited reboot that we would like to do,” Bialik told Entertainment Weekly back in 2021. “We’ve had a lot of trouble getting our network onboard. “[Reo] and I talked about it, and we kind of decided after literally years of trying to work on this that I would probably just say it out loud. We do have a well-formed idea and we would love someone to let us do it.”