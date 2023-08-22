Why Mayim Bialik Isn’t Hosting ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Next Season

As TV Insider reported yesterday, Monday, August 21, Mayim Bialik will not be hosting the upcoming Celebrity Jeopardy! tournament. Instead her Jeopardy! co-host Ken Jennings will once again be stepping in to replace her.

If you’re wondering why The Big Bang Theory alum won’t be appearing in the new season, it’s because of the ongoing Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Bialik, who is a member of the SAG, previously stepped away from her hosting duties at the end of Season 39 in solidarity with those on the picket lines.

When Bialik bowed out of the final week of Season 39 tapings, Jennings filled in for the remaining episodes. He will now do the same for Celebrity Jeopardy!, which is expected to return on Wednesday, September 27. The Jeopardy! GOAT’s decision to continue hosting has been met with backlash from some fans and former players, with ex-champ Wil Wheaton referring to him as a “scab.”

Bialik hasn’t spoken publicly about her decision to step away from Jeopardy! However, Variety reports that she was asked to host the upcoming Celeb edition but declined the invite due to the ongoing strikes.

Earlier this month, Jeopardy! showrunner Michael Davies confirmed that Season 40 would go ahead with recycled material and material written before the WGA strike. The season will begin with a Second Chance tournament featuring Season 37 contestants, followed by a Champions Wild Card series, where the winners of the Second Chance competition will face off against former Season 38 champions.

Bialik and Jennings were officially announced as Jeopardy!’s new hosts in July 2022 following the passing of Alex Trebek. The pair split duties hosting the syndicated show, while Bialik also hosted Celebrity Jeopardy! and other spin-offs, including the National College Championships and the High School Reunion.

Jennings helmed the first Second Chance tournament in October 2022, the Tournament of Champions in November 2022, and Jeopardy! Masters in May 2023. So long as the strikes continue, it seems safe to say Jennings will be leading all future episodes and tournaments until the issues are resolved.

Meanwhile, Bialik continues to release new episodes of her podcast, Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown, where she invites on guests to discuss mental health issues.