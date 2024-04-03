Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

Eddie (Ryan Guzman) has a new friend in 9-1-1‘s 100th episode, “Buck, Bothered and Bewildered,” and it doesn’t look like Buck’s (Oliver Stark) all that happy about it in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek.

The logline teases that Buck becomes envious when Eddie forms a close bond with someone else, and that someone else is Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.), the former member of the 118 who helped everyone fly to Athena (Angela Bassett) and Bobby’s (Peter Krause) rescue during the cruise ship disaster that was their honeymoon.

Now, in our clip, Buck’s visiting Tommy to talk to him about his work after the 118. “What got you into flying, aside from the fact that I assume it’s like having a superpower?” he asks. Tommy shares that he was a pilot in the Army. Buck remarks that Eddie was in the Army as well, and Tommy says that he mentioned it.

“I actually met an ex responding to a helicopter crash, which should’ve been the first clue,” Buck comments (referring to Taylor). Tommy agrees: “Saving someone’s life and then dating them never turns out the way you expect it to.” Buck figured that out the third time around.

Tommy points out that there isn’t a rule that says he can’t get certified and stay at the 118; he flies for fun on his days off and offers to give him lessons. Watch the full clip above for more, including Buck’s response and reaction when Eddie shows up—and he finds out the other two have plans.

“It’s a really interesting episode, and it’s off the back of this huge cruise ship disaster, so it’s everybody coming back together and a number of different characters have really meaningful storylines in the episode,” Stark previously told us about the milestone. “Obviously, there are emergencies, but it also leans very heavy on character. At this point, we’ll have spent 100 episodes with these characters. It’s nice to let them be and just look at their lives and explore where they are a little bit as we look back and think about all we’ve done and all that culminating.”

Also coming up in the 100th episode, Athena’s son, Harry, finds himself in trouble with the law, and the 118 rescue a woman who’s stuck on receiving a rose at an iconic mansion with The Bachelor.

9-1-1, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC