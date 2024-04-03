‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 11: Mike & Mei Start Acting Like an ‘Old Married Couple’ (VIDEO)

Mike (Ben Rosenbaum) and Mei’s (Amanda Wong) relationship is getting serious in When Calls the Heart Season 11. In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek video of the Season 11 premiere, Mike has a special gift for Mei.

He sweetly presents Mei with a new bike. “For me?” she asks. Mike replies, “I thought you could use it to get your mud from the hot springs.”

Mei thanks Mike his “thoughtful” gesture. He tells her to give the bike a ride to see how she likes it. Right away, Mei knows the bike is perfect. “Mike, I love it!” she shouts.

“It’s the perfect bike for the perfect person,” Mike tells her. Well, he’s certainly acting like the perfect boyfriend!

Mei realizes that she can bring back twice as much mud now that she has a bike. “Or, maybe I delegate now that Robert’s working part-time at the salon,” she says. Mike thinks that’s a “brilliant” idea.

Bill (Jack Wagner) happens to walk by and makes a bold statement about the couple. “Well, look at you two. Like an old married couple,” he says.

Mike and Mei don’t immediately reject the idea of marriage. However, there’s a bit of an awkward pause between them. Mike and Mei don’t really know what to say after Bill’s comment. Mei quickly thanks Mike again for the bike and leaves. “You’re welcome,” Mike says as Mei rides away.

Natasha Burnett, Loretta Walsh, and Erin Krakow in 'When Calls the Heart' Season 11

Hallmark

TV Insider can also reveal an exclusive photo from the Season 11 premiere (which you can see above). Elizabeth (Erin Krakow), Florence (Loretta Walsh), and Minnie (Natasha Burnett) are all smiles as they sit together. Elizabeth shows off her dramatic haircut while having a conversation with her friends.

What are you most looking forward to in When Calls the Heart Season 11? Should Mike and Mei get married? Sound off in the comments below.

When Calls the Heart, Season 11 Premiere, April 7, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel

