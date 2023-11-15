‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 5 Delayed to Fall 2024

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

Well, at least 9-1-1: Lone Star ended its fourth season on a mostly happy note (there was the Tarlos wedding!) because it will be a while before we see the first responders again.

The return of the Fox drama, which usually airs in the midseason, has now been delayed to the 2024-2025 season, TV Insider has confirmed. The fifth season will consist of 12 episodes. Also being held for next season are the new dramas Doc and Rescue: HI-Surf.

These are just the latest shows to be moved to the 2024-2025 season after networks start looking at premiere dates for new and returning series. The writers and actors’ strikes delayed production, with very few scripted shows airing this fall. Those that do return this season will likely only have 10-13 episodes. So far, CBS is the only network to announce a full lineup of premiere dates, starting in February. CBS, at the same time, noted that new drama Matlock and comedy Poppa’s House will now air in the 2024-2025 season. ABC has already set new series High Potential for fall 2024.

9-1-1: Lone Star‘s cast includes Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker.

Season 4 ended on T.K. (Rubinstein) and Carlos’ (Silva) wedding, but not before the latter’s father was murdered. Carlos set out to find his killer, but that remains an unanswered question for Season 5. Owen (Lowe) also agreed to his brother Robert’s (Chad Lowe) request that he help him die by being with him, with his Huntington’s symptoms progressively getting worse.

“I think T.K.’s focus is going to be, how is Carlos doing?” Rubinstein told TV Insider while looking ahead to Season 5 after the finale. “This is a really intense and very unique position to be in. I can’t even imagine where they’re going to go with that. And then seeing married life. But we end on such an intense tragedy, I think that’s going to be mission number one.”

Season 5 also has to address Judd’s (Parrack) future with the 126 after he filed for early retirement to care for his son, Wyatt (Jackson Pace), who was paralyzed after an accident. And there’s also the matter of whether there are any more crossovers in the franchise’s future, with 9-1-1 moving over to ABC for Season 7.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Season 5, Fall 2024, Fox