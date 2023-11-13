With the end of the actors’ strike and plans for production to begin, CBS has become the first network to announce when its usual fall shows will finally premiere.

It was back in May that the network set its schedule for the fall, and aside from a couple of changes (Matlock and Poppa’s House are being held for the 2024-2025 season), the days and times are the same. Most shows will have 10-13 episodes, airing from February until, May.

It all begins with Tracker after the Super Bowl, followed by premiere week with most shows — including NCIS, the FBIs, and Blue Bloods — kicking off seasons in the days that follow. Survivor and The Amazing Race will return with new seasons a bit later to allow for a consecutive run of episodes into May. New series Elsbeth premieres on February 29.

Check out CBS’ winter schedule below.

Sunday, February 11 After Super Bowl LVIII

10:00 p.m.: Tracker (Series premiere, estimated start time)

Monday, February 12

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (Season 6 premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Bob ♥ Abishola (Season 5 premiere)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS (Season 21 premiere)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i (Season 3 premiere)

Tuesday, February 13

8:00 p.m.: FBI (Season 6 premiere)

9:00 p.m.: FBI: International (Season 3 premiere)

10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (Season 5 premiere)

Thursday, February 15

8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon (Season 7 premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (Season 3 premiere)

9:00 p.m.: So Help Me Todd (Season 2 premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Tracker (Premiere episode encore)

Friday, February 16

8:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (Season 7 premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Fire Country (Season 2 premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods (Season 14 premiere)

Sunday, February 18

7:00 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8:00 p.m.: The Equalizer (Season 4 premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Tracker (Regular time period)

10:00 p.m.: CSI: Vegas (Season 3 premiere)

Thursday, February 22

8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts

9:00 p.m.: So Help Me Todd

10:00 p.m.: Tracker (Second episode encore)

Wednesday, February 28

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (Two-Hour Season 46 premiere)

Thursday, February 29

8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts

9:00 p.m.: So Help Me Todd

10:00 p.m.: Elsbeth (Series premiere)

Wednesday, March 6

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (Two-Hour Episode)

Wednesday, March 13

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (Return to 90-Minute Episodes)

9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race (90-minute Season 36 premiere)