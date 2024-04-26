Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Station 19 is coming to an end, and fans are on edge as they wait to find out how their favorite characters’ storylines will wrap up. At the top of that worry list may be Carina (Stefania Spampinato) and Maya (Danielle Savre), known collectively by the Station 19 fanbase as Marina. The couple almost split up in Season 6, but set about building their family after adopting an orphan baby, Liam, in the Season 7 premiere.

It’s been a long road for the couple, full of ups and downs. For co-showrunner Peter Paige, they were the characters that brought him into the Station 19 world. “My first episode of the show was their engagement. That’s the first episode I directed, the one where they fight the whole time and then they end up getting engaged at the end,” Paige told TV Insider at the Station 19 series wrap party. “I fell in love with the show through that lens. I love Danielle and Stefania. They are such gorgeous humans, such incredible actresses and it’s just an honor. It’s very, very, humbling.”

Spampinato and Savre are looking toward the future as the season comes to an end. When asked at the wrap party what they would like to see as Marina’s legacy, Spampinato was quick to suggest a spinoff about the couple.

“I agree with spinoff. It’s been nice,” Savre immediately agreed. “[Marina] lives on with the fans if it doesn’t live on with us. I’m excited to see – some of the fan fiction has been pretty dead on.” Spampinato then quipped, “It feels like our finale could have been inspired by some fan fiction.”

Maya and Carina are now happily married, have their own home, and a newborn son, but the dream is to expand the family. Carina still yearns to be pregnant and carry a baby of their own to term, but the couple found out in the 100th episode that aired on April 11 that her eggs are no longer viable. They’ll have to implant one of Maya’s inside of Carina for the dream to come true, and the process is not going to be easy for the couple. Not to mention, Maya had an unexpected family reunion at the PRIDE parade earlier in the season when she discovered her brother was one of the white supremacists protesting the event.

According to Savre, the pregnancy journey and Maya’s unresolved family issues are going to make for a very dramatic back half of the season. “Even though there are only five episodes left, they are going to be a real roller coaster of emotions,” she teased. “I’m trying not to spoil anything, but it’s definitely going to be a roller coaster. Regardless of what the end is, we are going to take you on a ride in five episodes.”

No matter how turbulent the ride gets, Spampinato believes that Marina has what it takes to overcome the obstacles. It’s what she’s most proud of when it comes to the couple’s growth over the course of the show.

“Carina started very spicy. Her journey was to settle into a family dynamic that wasn’t toxic, or even if it sometimes reminded her of her home, they were able to go through it and go to therapy,” the actress explained. “They are working and talking and solving all the issues.”

Savre added that Maya has figured out where her priorities lie, and she isn’t going to allow anything to jeopardize the family that she and Carina have made together. “[Maya] didn’t know what love was until she met Carina. Now she knows what love is, and she’s willing to put aside her competitive nature and her flaws to really make sure that love is the focal point and is what really matters in life,” she declared.

So buckle up, Marina fans. It’s going to be quite the ride watching the final episodes, but don’t fret too much. We think these two know how to make it for the long haul.

Station 19, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC