‘Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak is Fascinated By Contestant’s ’80s Hairdo

Pat Sajak couldn’t keep his eyes off one contestant on Thursday’s (April 25) Wheel of Fortune because of her elaborate, oversized, attention-stealing 1980s hairstyle.

The contestant in question was Jennifer Klase, a married mother of two from New Palestine, Indiana, who was voted for having the “Best Hair” in high school back in the ’80s. Klase held that honor with pride and hasn’t changed her hairstyle since.

“So when you like something, you stick with it, is that it?” Sajak asked (per The Sun U.S.), clearly fascinated by Klase’s wild, high-volume blond bouffant.

“Stick is a good word because of all the hairspray I use,” Klase jokingly replied.

Sajak remained intrigued by how Klase has stuck with the same hair-do despite the changing styles and trends over the past three and half decades.

“Have you ever changed your hairstyle over the years?” he asked.

“No,” Klase stated. “I’m happy to still have hair at my age!”

“No, it’s lovely,” Sajak responded. “I feel the same way.”

Viewers were also taken aback by Klase’s ‘do and took to social media to share their reactions.

“Now that’s a hairdo,” wrote one fan on X.

“This lady’s damn hair is stiff as hell,” added another commenter.

Unfortunately for Klase, the power of the ‘do didn’t win her the episode, though she came within a hair’s breadth. She ended up with $16,194 (plus a trip to Maui) compared to the $16,600 of fellow contestant Shannon Schneider, an engaged mother of three from Winston, Montana.

Schneider moved on to the Bonus Round, where she selected “Phrase” as her category and the additional letters “C, D, P, and A.” This left her with a three-word puzzle that read, “_ _ N _ / _ _ / _ E _ R _.”

She struggled to come up with anything close, guessing the first two words as “Send it” before the timer ran out.

Vanna White then revealed the correct answer as, “Kind Of Weird.”

“If you don’t have the letters, you don’t have the letters,” Sajak said, offering words of comfort. He then opened the prize envelope to reveal Schneider lost out on $40,000.

What did you think of Klase’s iconic hairstyle? And did you figure out the Bonus Round puzzle? Let us know in the comments section below.