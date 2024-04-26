Food Network fans are sounding off about the “grossest” dishes they’ve ever seen served up on one of the channel’s many cooking shows, and one viewer thinks they’ve found the front-runner.

As reported by The Sun U.S., a fan took to the Food Network Reddit forum to ask, “What’s the grossest thing you’ve seen a contestant make on any of these shows?”

That same user offered up a revolting concoction from budding chef Emily Lim on a Season 33 episode of Guy’s Grocery Games, hosted by Food Network stalwart Guy Fieri.

The clip from the show’s “Flavortown Auction” episode sees Lim creating a “bountiful brunch” of canned and frozen foods. Her dish includes waffles, tater tots, mixed green vegetables, and macaroni and cheese, topped off with chili sauce and syrup from a can of fruit cocktail. Oh, and let’s not forget the Salisbury steak entree.

“The worst part is she was honestly proud of it. Also, that was just canned chili with a tiny bit of spices she dumped on there… She didn’t alter really anything,” the Redditor said.

“Best part, she served this to Nancy Silverton [chef/baker/restaurateur],” the user continued. “Nancy was honestly really graceful about it because it was an “affordable meal.”

“What the hell was the challenge that created that abomination?” asked one fan in the comments.

“It was a simple frozen food feud,” replied another user. “The chef had no idea how to play the game.”

“I have no clue what she was thinking,” the original poster added. “She didn’t even alter the ingredients except for the “fruit sauce” she put on top of the microwaved waffle.”

“We’ve seen great meals come out of the frozen food section and she made a plate of junk,” added another.

“Omg this looks insane I might have to watch this,” said one fan.

Others had a more recent suggestion, with one commenter stating, “Recently, S36 E2. Christian Petroni tossing the chicken fingers in yogurt.”

“And trying to sell the dish like we all eat chicken with yogurt fruit salad,” someone else replied.

“It wasn’t even yoghurt that was the problem, it was that he dumped it in a sweet fruit salad yoghurt of all things. Made for a hilarious ending to that episode though,” another added.

What’s the worst dish you’ve ever seen on a Food Network show? Let us know in the comments section below.