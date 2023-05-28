‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: 7 Burning Questions for Season 5

Ronen Rubinstein, Rafael Silva, D.B. Woodside, Gina Torres, Julian Works, Natacha Karam, and Jim Parrack in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
The good news is not too much was left up in the air at the end of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4. But there’s still plenty we can’t wait to see how Season 5 (the drama was renewed at the beginning of May) addresses.

After all, what we thought was just going to be a happy celebration of T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva) getting married had two tragic losses (one we knew was coming). In fact, the wedding almost didn’t happen, with Carlos mourning after his father was killed. But it was at the reception that we were led to think that another one might be in the future for one of the members of the 126. And speaking of the firehouse, the finale left it up in the air when we might see one of its firefighters back (if we do).

Scroll down as we take a look at the burning questions we have for when the Fox first responder drama returns.

Alan Autry and Rafael Silva in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
Who killed Gabriel?

Someone showed up at his door and shot him, and while Carlos thought he’d figured out who was responsible — his dad weeded out corrupt officers in three agencies, and the man his son tracked down worked with him on it — the case is still open. “I think that Carlos is not the same since his father’s murder and will do whatever it takes to get an answer, some answer, any sort of answer, and he will take the path necessary to [do so],” Silva told TV Insider. Things got pretty dark for him in the finale, so we’re kind of worried about what we might see when he actually does find the person responsible.

Chad Lowe and Rob Lowe in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
How will Owen deal with Robert's death?

Owen (Rob Lowe) had only met his half-brother Robert (Chad Lowe) in Season 3, but when he was diagnosed with Huntington’s — fortunately Owen and T.K. are in the clear — Robert turned to him to be there when he chose to die, rather than suffer through and have his family witness his decline. The finale ended with Robert’s death, and it might very well depend on when Season 5 picks up when it comes to what we’ll see of Owen as well as T.K., who had been happy to meet the newest members of his family, grieving. “It’ll be really interesting to see what that does to Owen because he’s gone through a lot,” Rubinstein noted.

Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
What's next for newlyweds Tarlos?

The couple finally talked about whether kids are in their future (and remained undecided) just before the wedding, and Silva said, “I’m not sure if there’s a rush [when it comes to making a decision about that] necessarily because things are going to happen to these characters.” For now, there’s a question of what we’ll see from Tarlos as newlyweds. Will they stay in that apartment? “There is this family being constructed and coming into play. They need to figure out who they are married, too. Do things change? Do they not change? What does that look like?” Silva pondered, with Rubinstein adding, “sometimes they do [change].”

Sierra McClain and Jim Parrack in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
Will Judd return to the 126?

When Judd (Jim Parrack) learned that his son, Wyatt (Jackson Pace), who was paralyzed after an accident, needed to stay in a facility while he rehabbed, he decided to instead move him in with him and Grace (Sierra McClain). He then told Owen that he was leaving the 126 and filing for early retirement to be Wyatt’s full-time caretaker and get money upfront to use for expenses they had. As the finale ended, Wyatt was making some progress, and we haven’t heard anything about Parrack leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star, so something tells us we’ll see Judd back where he belongs in Season 5.

D.B. Woodside and Gina Torres in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
Will Tommy and Trevor get married?

While there was a slight hiccup for Tommy (Gina Torres) and Trevor’s (D.B. Woodside) relationship when everyone at the church started to gossip, they ended that episode stronger than ever. And at T.K. and Carlos’ reception, while dancing, Trevor asked if Tommy could see herself having another wedding. Six months earlier, she would’ve said no, she admitted. We wouldn’t be surprised if those two go the distance.

Julian Works, Natacha Karam, and Jim Parrack in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
Will the 126 lose anyone?

Considering the losses they just suffered, we don’t think they need any more tragedy in their lives. That being said, their job is a dangerous one, and so someone dying on the job is always a possibility. (Though perhaps our question should instead be: Will T.K. end up in a coma again?)

Jim Parrack, Rob Lowe, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, and Ryan Guzman in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
Will the 126 ever learn they met those who know the firefighter who survived rebar in his head?

We didn’t get much crossover when 9-1-1 and Lone Star were on the same network, and now that the original is moving to ABC for the 2023-2024 season, we have a feeling we won’t get any again. And that likely means that, unfortunately, we’ll never get a moment onscreen when Judd learns that the firefighter he heard about in Los Angeles who had a piece of rebar go through his brain and returned to work within a month (Kenneth Choi’s Chimney of 9-1-1) is friends with those he met during the Season 2 crossover, Buck (Oliver Stark), Hen (Aisha Hinds), and Eddie (Ryan Guzman). Come on, you know that would have been great to see!

