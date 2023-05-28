The good news is not too much was left up in the air at the end of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4. But there’s still plenty we can’t wait to see how Season 5 (the drama was renewed at the beginning of May) addresses.

After all, what we thought was just going to be a happy celebration of T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva) getting married had two tragic losses (one we knew was coming). In fact, the wedding almost didn’t happen, with Carlos mourning after his father was killed. But it was at the reception that we were led to think that another one might be in the future for one of the members of the 126. And speaking of the firehouse, the finale left it up in the air when we might see one of its firefighters back (if we do).

Scroll down as we take a look at the burning questions we have for when the Fox first responder drama returns.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Season 5, TBA, Fox