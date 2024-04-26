‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Canceled After 3 Seasons at CBS

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our NCIS: Hawai'i Newsletter:

Another NCIS spinoff is coming to an end.

CBS has canceled NCIS: Hawai’i after three seasons. The two-part series finale will air on April 29 and May 6. And given what series star Alex Tarrant (who plays Kai) previously told TV Insider, it sounds like fans are going to be left hanging.

“There is definitely a special twist that comes in towards the end. It was a shock to me when I was reading the scripts, that’s for sure,” he said, adding that the finale “most definitely … ends on a cliffhanger.”

NCIS: Hawai’i was the last current CBS show whose fate had yet to be decided. The network has renewed Tracker, The Neighborhood, NCIS, FBI (for three seasons), FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, Ghosts, Fire Country, NCIS: Sydney, S.W.A.T. (after it was previously supposed to be ending with the current seventh season), Elsbeth, and The Equalizer for the 2024-2025 season. Ahead of this broadcast season’s premieres, we knew that Young Sheldon, Blue Bloods (with a second part to air in the fall), and Bob Hearts Abishola are ending with their current seasons. And CBS recently canceled CSI: Vegas and So Help Me Todd.

The network has also already ordered several new series for next season. They include: a Young Sheldon sequel starring Montana Jordan and Emily Osment; the Morris Chestnut-led Watson, a modern take of the titular doctor who worked alongside Sherlock Holmes, after the detective’s death; and NCIS: Origins, a prequel about young Gibbs (Austin Stowell) as he starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, with Mark Harmon serving as narrator and executive producer. Matlock starring Kathy Bates as the titular character in the update on the 1986 classic series, and the comedy Poppa’s House, with Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. were originally slated to be part of the 2023-2024 season, but after the delays caused by the strikes were pushed. There’s also a possible Fire Country spinoff, following a sheriff in Edgewater, played by Morena Baccarin and introduced in an episode this season.

Beyond the aforementioned prequel, the NCIS franchise is also growing with a new spinoff, following Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo‘s Tony and Ziva in Europe, coming to Paramount+.

What are you hoping to see on NCIS: Hawai’i before it ends? Let us know in the comments section, below.

NCIS: Hawai’i, Series Finale, Monday, May 6, 10/9c, CBS