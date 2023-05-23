With season finales tend to come major episodes for our favorite shows — and ones that sometimes leave characters’ lives hanging in the balance.

Such is the case once again at the end of the 2022-2023 season, with at least three finales (The Equalizer, Grey’s Anatomy, and Station 19) ending with the fates of quite a few characters up in the air. Will someone burn to death (not on Station 19)? Meanwhile, one CBS drama (CSI: Vegas) may have had one of its own commit the exact crime we’re used to seeing him investigate, while another (NCIS) has set up an agent to do possibly do just that after the screen faded to black.

For those and more finales that left us with cliffhangers that we won’t be able to stop thinking about until our favorite shows return, scroll down.