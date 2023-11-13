CBS Moves ‘Matlock’ & ‘Poppa’s House’ to 2024-2025 Season

Following the delays for the 2023-2024 broadcast season due to the writers and actors’ strikes (which started in May and July, respectively, and both now over), networks are making plans for the rest of this year and next — and that means shaking a few things up.

CBS has announced its winter 2024 schedule, with premiere dates (finally) for fall favorites like NCIS, Blue Bloods, Ghosts, and more in February and, along with that, made a couple moves regarding two of its new shows. Legal drama Matlock starring Kathy Bates and comedy Poppa’s House with Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are now set for the 2024-2025 broadcast season. (ABC made a similar move with its new drama High Potential, now slated for fall 2024.)

Matlock, originally slated to air Sundays at 8/7c in the 2023-2024 season, is a reboot of the 1986 classic series, with Bates starring as Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. She is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice, and Olympia’s ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty sets out to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm’s younger associates, the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Matlock is produced by CBS Studios. Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, and Bates serve as executive producers.

Poppa’s House, produced by CBS Studios, stars Wayans as legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa,” who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son, a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband. The comedy also stars Essence Atkins and Tetona Jackson.