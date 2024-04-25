There are four episodes left in Blue Bloods Season 14 Part 1, and CBS has shared episodic descriptions and photos from each of the episodes.

Blue Bloods Season 14 Part 1 concludes on Friday, May 17 at 10/9c on CBS. After that, Blue Bloods will return this Fall 2024 to unveil the final episodes of the series.

Here’s a breakdown of the final four episodes of Blue Bloods Season 14 Part 1. In one of them, David R. Nash returns as the serial killer Sam Evans, last seen targeting Det. Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) in 2023’s Season 13 finale.

Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 7, “On the Ropes” (Airing Friday, April 26)

Logline: “Jamie [Will Estes] works to bust a group of scammers who use artificial intelligence to defraud the elderly. Also, Danny [Donnie Wahlberg] and Baez [Ramirez] investigate a series of mysterious deaths at a hospital; Anthony [Steven Schirripa] is determined to take down an attorney who exploits the law for his own financial gain; and Frank [Tom Selleck] disapproves when he learns Gormley [Robert Clohessy] is planning to face off against fellow officers in a ‘smoker’ boxing match.”

Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 8, “Wicked Games” (Airing Friday, May 3)

Logline: “Danny and Baez are on edge when Sam Evans (David R. Nash), a serial killer who once targeted Baez and her daughter, is released early from prison. Also, Jamie and Anthony team up on an investigation involving one of Anthony’s criminal informants, his ex-wife’s brother; Eddie [Vanessa Ray] clashes with Captain McNichols [Stephanie Kurtzuba] over a sergeant who keeps downgrading her cases; and Frank is upset when Abigail [Abigail Hawk] goes behind his back regarding a professional favor for her husband.”

Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 9, “Two of a Kind” (Airing Friday, May 10)

Logline: “Danny gets involved when Sean [Andrew Terraciano] becomes the latest victim in a series of robberies on Sean’s college campus. Also, Erin [Bridget Moynahan] grows suspicious of an overworked attorney who she believes isn’t acting in his client’s best interest; Eddie and her partner, Badillo [Ian Quinlan], investigate an apartment burglary in which the tenants suspect their landlord; and Frank is livid when he learns Jamie and his grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), were in a physical altercation in public.”

Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 10 Finale, “The Heart of a Saturday Night” (Airing Friday, May 17)

Logline: “Danny and Gormley race to find Gus Vanderlip (Aidan Quinn), a committed detective who is dangerously determined to uncover how a rapist he arrested is back on the streets; on the eve of their anniversary, Jamie and Eddie are sent on an undercover assignment to expose a corrupt sober living house; and Henry [Len Cariou] asks Frank for a favor regarding the NYPD’s 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund.”

See photos from each episode in the Blue Bloods gallery below.

Blue Bloods, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS