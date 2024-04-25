‘Blue Bloods’: Get All the Details on Remaining Episodes of Season 14 Part 1 (PHOTOS)

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan and Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez in in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 8 - 'Wicked Games'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Blue Bloods

There are four episodes left in Blue Bloods Season 14 Part 1, and CBS has shared episodic descriptions and photos from each of the episodes.

Blue Bloods Season 14 Part 1 concludes on Friday, May 17 at 10/9c on CBS. After that, Blue Bloods will return this Fall 2024 to unveil the final episodes of the series.

Here’s a breakdown of the final four episodes of Blue Bloods Season 14 Part 1. In one of them, David R. Nash returns as the serial killer Sam Evans, last seen targeting Det. Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) in 2023’s Season 13 finale.

Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 7, “On the Ropes” (Airing Friday, April 26)

Logline: “Jamie [Will Estes] works to bust a group of scammers who use artificial intelligence to defraud the elderly. Also, Danny [Donnie Wahlberg] and Baez [Ramirez] investigate a series of mysterious deaths at a hospital; Anthony [Steven Schirripa] is determined to take down an attorney who exploits the law for his own financial gain; and Frank [Tom Selleck] disapproves when he learns Gormley [Robert Clohessy] is planning to face off against fellow officers in a ‘smoker’ boxing match.”

Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 8, “Wicked Games” (Airing Friday, May 3)

Logline: “Danny and Baez are on edge when Sam Evans (David R. Nash), a serial killer who once targeted Baez and her daughter, is released early from prison. Also, Jamie and Anthony team up on an investigation involving one of Anthony’s criminal informants, his ex-wife’s brother; Eddie [Vanessa Ray] clashes with Captain McNichols [Stephanie Kurtzuba] over a sergeant who keeps downgrading her cases; and Frank is upset when Abigail [Abigail Hawk] goes behind his back regarding a professional favor for her husband.”

Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 9, “Two of a Kind” (Airing Friday, May 10)

Logline: “Danny gets involved when Sean [Andrew Terraciano] becomes the latest victim in a series of robberies on Sean’s college campus. Also, Erin [Bridget Moynahan] grows suspicious of an overworked attorney who she believes isn’t acting in his client’s best interest; Eddie and her partner, Badillo [Ian Quinlan], investigate an apartment burglary in which the tenants suspect their landlord; and Frank is livid when he learns Jamie and his grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), were in a physical altercation in public.”

Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 10 Finale, “The Heart of a Saturday Night” (Airing Friday, May 17)

Logline: “Danny and Gormley race to find Gus Vanderlip (Aidan Quinn), a committed detective who is dangerously determined to uncover how a rapist he arrested is back on the streets; on the eve of their anniversary, Jamie and Eddie are sent on an undercover assignment to expose a corrupt sober living house; and Henry [Len Cariou] asks Frank for a favor regarding the NYPD’s 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund.”

See photos from each episode in the Blue Bloods gallery below.

Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez, Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, and Leigh Ann Larkin as M.E. Carson in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 7 - 'On the Ropes'
CBS

Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 7, "On the Ropes"

Danny and Baez investigate a series of mysterious deaths at a hospital

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 7 - 'On the Ropes'
CBS

Could there be a killer on the loose in the hospital?

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 7 - 'On the Ropes'
CBS

Frank disapproves when Gormley plans a boxing match with other officers

Will Estes as Jamie Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 7 - 'On the Ropes'
CBS

Jamie helps out an old man who may have been defrauded through AI

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan, Len Cariou as Henry in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 7 - 'On the Ropes'
CBS

Frank has a serious talk with Henry

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan and Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez in in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 8 - 'Wicked Games'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 8, "Wicked Games"

Photos of Danny and Baez are all that’s available from “Wicked Games”

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan and Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez in in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 8 - 'Wicked Games'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Could this be a pivotal episode for the duo?

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan and Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez in in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 8 - 'Wicked Games'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Fans have been speculating that Danny and Baez will be endgame

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan and Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez in in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 8 - 'Wicked Games'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

With serial killer Sam Evans, who once targeted Baez and her daughter, released early from prison in “Wicked Games,” could this scene bring them to a close encounter with him?

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan and Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez in in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 8 - 'Wicked Games'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

A dangerous assignment could make Danny and Baez realize they have feelings for each other. High-stake scenarios make true feelings come out!

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan Boyle and Steve Schirripa as Anthony Abetemarco in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 9 ' 'Two of a Kind'
CBS

Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 9, "Two of a Kind"

Erin grows suspicious of an overworked lawyer who she believes isn’t serving their client well

Vanessa Ray as Eddie and Ian Quinlan as Officer Luis Badillo in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 9 ' 'Two of a Kind'
CBS

Eddie and Badillo investigate an issue at an apartment building that the landlord may have caused

Will Estes as Jamie Reagan and Will Hocham as Joe Hill in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 9 ' 'Two of a Kind'
CBS

Jamie and his nephew, Joe, will get into a fight in public in Episode 9

Will Hocham as Joe Hill and Will Estes as Jamie Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 9 ' 'Two of a Kind'
CBS

Seeing as they’re both cops and members of the well known Reagan family, this fight could make waves in the press

Vanessa Ray as Eddie Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan, Len Cariou as Henry Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 9 ' 'Two of a Kind'
CBS

Frank will be livid about the altercation between his son and grandson

Gregory Jbara as DCPI Garrett Moore, Abigail Hawk as Abigail Baker, and Robert Chlohessy as Lt. Gormley in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 9 ' 'Two of a Kind'
CBS

Speaking of anger, Abigail makes Frank mad in Episode 8 when she goes behind his back about a professional favor for her husband. Could this be the aftermath in Episode 9?

Andrew Terraciano as Sean Reagan and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 9 ' 'Two of a Kind'
CBS

Danny takes matters into his own hands when Sean is the victim of a robbery on his college campus

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan and Aidan Quinn as Det. Gus Vanderlip in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 10 ' 'The Heart of a Saturday Night'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 10 Finale, "The Heart of a Saturday Night"

Aidan Quinn guest stars as Gus Vanderlip, an enraged detective who’s determined to find out how a rapist he arrested is out of prison

