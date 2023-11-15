Midseason 2024 TV Schedule: Full List of Network Premiere Dates

Now that the writers’ and actors’ strikes are over, our favorite fall shows are slated to return to our screens in the new year.

While some new shows are already being held for next season with the delay, there are plenty on the schedule for the start of 2024. Fox has set Grimsburg for January. CBS is the first network to announce a full lineup of premiere dates for shows like NCIS, the FBIs, the final seasons of S.W.A.T. and Young Sheldon, Ghosts, and more. It all kicks off with the debut of Tracker, Justin Hartley‘s new show, after the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.

Already slated to air in the 2024-2025 season are CBS’ Matlock, Poppa’s House, and ABC‘s High Potential.

Check out all the broadcast network premiere dates below, and keep checking back because we’ll be updating as more (for ABC, the rest of Fox, NBC, and The CW) are announced.

Sunday, January 7

Grimsburg (Series premiere, following NFL doubleheader)(Fox)

Sunday, February 11

10:00 p.m.: Tracker (Series premiere, estimated start time after Super Bowl LVIII)(CBS)

Monday, February 12

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (Season 6 premiere)(CBS)

8:30 p.m.: Bob ♥ Abishola (Season 5 premiere)(CBS)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS (Season 21 premiere)(CBS)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i (Season 3 premiere)(CBS)

Tuesday, February 13

8:00 p.m.: FBI (Season 6 premiere)(CBS)

9:00 p.m.: FBI: International (Season 3 premiere)(CBS)

10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (Season 5 premiere)(CBS)

Thursday, February 15

8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon (Season 7 premiere)(CBS)

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (Season 3 premiere)(CBS)

9:00 p.m.: So Help Me Todd (Season 2 premiere)(CBS)

Friday, February 16

8:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (Season 7 premiere)(CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Fire Country (Season 2 premiere)(CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods (Season 14 premiere)(CBS)

Sunday, February 18

8:00 p.m.: The Equalizer (Season 4 premiere)(CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Tracker (Regular time period premiere)(CBS)

10:00 p.m.: CSI: Vegas (Season 3 premiere)(CBS)

Wednesday, February 28

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (Two-Hour Season 46 premiere)(CBS)

Thursday, February 29

10:00 p.m.: Elsbeth (Series premiere)(CBS)

Wednesday, March 13

9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race (90-minute Season 36 premiere)(CBS)