All the Shows Delayed to 2024-2025 Season

Meredith Jacobs
'High Potential,' '9-1-1: Lone Star,' and 'Matlock'
ABC/David Bukach; Kevin Estrada/FOX; CBS

While networks are starting to plan shows’ returns and debuts for the 2023-2024 season — CBS, for example, is kicking things off with Tracker after the Super Bowl, then launching new seasons of fan-favorites — there are also some major changes to what was originally (back in May) going to be on the schedule.

For example, ABC, CBS, and Fox have all already announced they will be holding back some of their new shows, initially ordered for the  2023-2024 season, until at least the fall. (No premiere dates have been set.) Fox has also moved 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 to the fall. And with only CBS’ winter 2024 premiere dates released thus far, chances are there will be more delayed.

Scroll down to check out which shows have been delayed, and keep checking back as this list will be updated.

Brian Michael Smith, Rob Lowe, Jim Parrack, Julian Works and Natacha Karam — '9-1-1: Lone Star'
Kevin Estrada/FOX

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

The first responder drama, following Austin’s firefighters and paramedics of the 126 and police officers, will return for a 12-episode fifth season in the fall. The series stars Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker.

FOX

Doc (Fox)

The new medical procedural drama (which was ordered straight to series in April and is based on an Italian show) is being held for the 2024-2025 season. It is centered on the hard-charging, brilliant Dr. Amy Elias, Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis. After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, Amy must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves, and the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away. She can rely only on her estranged 17-year-old daughter, whom she remembers as a 9-year-old, and a handful of devoted friends, as she struggles to continue practicing medicine, despite having lost nearly a decade of knowledge and experience.

Kaitlin Olson — 'High Potential'
ABC/David Bukach

High Potential (ABC)

The new series, based on the popular French Haut Potential Intellectual (HPI), was moved to fall 2024. Kaitlin Olson stars as a single mom with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). The cast also includes Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, and Judy Reyes.

Skye P. Marshall, Kathy Bates, and Jason Ritter — 'Matlock'
CBS

Matlock (CBS)

The legal drama, inspired by the ’80s classic series, is now slated to air in the 2024-2025 season. Kathy Bates stars as Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice, Olympia’s ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm’s younger associates, the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. — 'Poppa's House'
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Poppa's House (CBS)

Also set to air in the 2024-2025 season is this comedy with Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., with the former playing legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son, a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband. The series also stars Essence Atkins and Tetona Jackson.

FOX

Rescue: HI-Surf (Fox)

The new Hawaiian rescue drama from John Wells will kick off in the 2024-2025 season. It follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu—the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world. Each episode will feature these dedicated, heroic, and adrenaline-seeking first-responders saving lives in the difficult and often life-threatening conditions of Hawaii’s Seven Mile Miracle.

