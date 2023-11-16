All the Shows Delayed to 2024-2025 Season

While networks are starting to plan shows’ returns and debuts for the 2023-2024 season — CBS, for example, is kicking things off with Tracker after the Super Bowl, then launching new seasons of fan-favorites — there are also some major changes to what was originally (back in May) going to be on the schedule.

For example, ABC, CBS, and Fox have all already announced they will be holding back some of their new shows, initially ordered for the 2023-2024 season, until at least the fall. (No premiere dates have been set.) Fox has also moved 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 to the fall. And with only CBS’ winter 2024 premiere dates released thus far, chances are there will be more delayed.

Scroll down to check out which shows have been delayed, and keep checking back as this list will be updated.