2023-2024 TV Schedule Update: When Will Scripted Network Shows Premiere?

Meredith Jacobs
'Magnum P.I.,' 'Abbott Elementary,' and 'Law & Order: SVU'
Zack Dougan/NBC; ABC/Eric Liebowitz; Peter Kramer/NBC

The 2023-2024 TV season has looked quite different so far due to the writers and actors’ strikes (the former ended in late September, and the latter on November 9). Some networks have had to pivot to focusing on unscripted shows, while others did have scripted programming ready.

Usually, fall shows would return in September (or October) and run close to 20-22 episodes, until May. New and midseason shows could be closer to 13 episodes. But now, it’s looking more like 10-13 episodes for almost all shows, though official counts have yet to be announced. (That will depend on when production begins or resumes.) Plus, there’s the matter of what this could all mean for next season. In fact, some shows (especially new ones) have already been or will be delayed to the 2024-2025 season.

Below, we’re detailing what we know about premiere dates and official episode orders for the current and upcoming seasons of scripted broadcast network shows for the 2023-2024 season. The list is alphabetical and will be updated.

Oliver Stark, Peter Krause, Ryan Guzman, Kenneth Choi, and Aisha Hinds — '9-1-1'
Jack Zeman /FOX

9-1-1 (ABC)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Brian Michael Smith, Rob Lowe, Julian Works and Natacha Karam — '9-1-1: Lone Star'
Kevin Estrada/FOX

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams — 'Abbott Elementary'
ABC/Eric Liebowitz

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Wendell Pierce and Malcolm-Jamal Warner — 'Accused'
Steve Wilkie/FOX

Accused (Fox)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez — 'Alert: Missing Persons Unit'
Philippe Bosse/FOX

Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Fox)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Daniel Ezra and Samantha Logan — 'All American'
Troy Harvey/The CW

All American (The CW)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Geffri Maya — 'All American: Homecoming'
Troy Harvey/The CW

All American: Homecoming (The CW)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: 13 (in June)

Joel McHale and Michael Rowland — 'Animal Control'
Bettina Strauss/FOX

Animal Control (Fox)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Tom Selleck — 'Blue Bloods'
CBS

Blue Bloods (CBS)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Folake Olowofoyeku and Billy Gardell — 'Bob Hearts Abishola'
Michael Yarish/2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

'Bob's Burgers'
FOX

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

Season premiere date: October 1, 2023

Episode order: TBA

David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, and Miranda Rae Mayo — 'Chicago Fire'
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Oliver Platt and Marlyne Barrett — 'Chicago Med'
George Burns Jr/NBC

Chicago Med (NBC)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, and Tracy Spiridakos — 'Chicago P.D.'
Lori Allen/NBC

Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Elodie Young — 'The Cleaning Lady'
Jeff Neumann/FOX

The Cleaning Lady (Fox)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, and Jay R. Ferguson — 'The Conners'
ABC/Eric McCandless

The Conners (ABC)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Paula Newsome and Matt Lauria — 'CSI: Vegas'
Bill Inoshita/CBS

CSI: Vegas (CBS)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Zachary Quinto — 'Dr. Wolf'
Rafy/NBC

Dr. Wolf (NBC)

Series premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Carrie Preston — 'Elsbeth'
Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

Elsbeth (CBS)

Series premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Queen Latifah — 'The Equalizer'
Jocelyn Prescod/CBS

The Equalizer (CBS)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Sofia Capanna, Finn Sweeney, Jon Cryer, Abigail Spencer, and Donald Faison — 'Extended Family'
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Extended Family (NBC)

Series premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

'Family Guy'
FOX

Family Guy (Fox)

Season premiere date: October 1, 2023

Episode order: TBA

Missy Peregrym, Jeremy Sisto, John Boyd, Katherine Renee Kane, Alana De La Garza, and Zeeko Zaki — 'FBI'
Bennett Raglin/CBS

FBI (CBS)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Heida Reed, Eva-Jane Willis, Carter Redwood, Greg Hovanessian, Vinessa Vidotto, and Luke Kleintank — 'FBI: International'
Nelly Kiss/CBS

FBI: International (CBS)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Dylan McDermott, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Roxy Sternberg — 'FBI: Most Wanted'
Mark Schafer/CBS

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Max Thieriot — 'Fire Country'
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Fire Country (CBS)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Shanola Hampton and Mark-Paul Gosselaar — 'Found'
Matt Miller/NBC

Found (NBC)

Series premiere date: October 3, 2023

Episode order: 13

Rose McIver, Devan Chandler Long, Danielle Pinnock, and Richie Moriarty — 'Ghosts'
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Ghosts (CBS)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Freddie Highmore — 'The Good Doctor'
ABC/Jeff Weddell

The Good Doctor (ABC)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

'The Great North'
FOX

The Great North (Fox)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, Caterina Scorsone, James Pickens Jr., and Scott Speedman — 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC/Raymond Liu

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Grimsburg
Fox

Grimsburg (Fox)

Series premiere date: January 7, 2024

Episode order: TBA

Kaitlin Olsen — 'High Potential'
ABC/David Bukach

High Potential (ABC)

Series premiere date: Fall 2024

Episode order: TBA

'Housebroken'
FOX

Housebroken (Fox)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Jesse L. Martin — 'The Irrational'
Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

The Irrational (NBC)

Series premiere date: September 25, 2023

Episode order: 10

'Krapopolis'
FOX

Krapopolis (Fox)

Series premiere date: September 24, 2023

Episode order: TBA

Eoin Macken, Zyra Goreecki, Josh Martin, and Natalie Zea — 'La Brea'
Sarah Enticknap/NBC

La Brea (NBC)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: 6

Sam Waterston — 'Law & Order'
Peter Kramer/NBC

Law & Order (NBC)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Christopher Meloni — 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Mariska Hargitay — 'Law & Order: SVU'
Peter Kramer/NBC

Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

George Lopez and Mayan Lopez — 'Lopez vs. Lopez'
Nicole Weingart/NBC

Lopez vs. Lopez (NBC)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks — 'Magnum P.I.'
Zack Dougan/NBC

Magnum P.I. (NBC)

Final episodes premiere date: October 4, 2023

Episode order: 10

Kathy Bates — 'Matlock'
Brooke Palmer/CBS

Matlock (CBS)

Series premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Sean Murray, and Gary Cole — 'NCIS'
Robert Voets/CBS

NCIS (CBS)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Vanessa Lachey, Noah Mills, Alex Tarrant, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Jason Antoon — 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Karen Neal/CBS

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield — 'The Neighborhood'
Monty Brinton/CBS

The Neighborhood (CBS)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette — 'Night Court'
Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros.

Night Court (NBC)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Gina Rodriguez — 'Not Dead Yet'
ABC/Scott Everett White

Not Dead Yet (ABC)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song in 'Quantum Leap' - Season 2 - 'Closure Encounters'
NBC

Quantum Leap (NBC)

Season premiere date: October 4, 2023

Episode order: 13

Nathan Fillion with a hammer in 'The Rookie' - 'Under Siege'
ABC/John Fleenor

The Rookie (ABC)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

'The Simpsons'
20th Television

The Simpsons (Fox)

Season premiere date: October 1, 2023

Episode order: TBA

Skylar Astin and Marcia Gay Harden in 'So Help Me Todd' - '86’d'
Michael Courtney/CBS

So Help Me Todd (CBS)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Wendi McLendon-Covey — 'St. Denis Medical'
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

St. Denis Medical (NBC)

Series premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Barrett Doss, Boris Kodjoe,Jaina Lee Ortiz, and Jason George — 'Station 19'
ABC/Tina Thorpe

Station 19 (ABC)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Elizabeth Tulloch and Tyler Hoechlin — 'Superman & Lois'
The CW

Superman & Lois (The CW)

Final season premiere date: 2024

Episode order: 10

Shemar Moore in 'S.W.A.T.'
Bill Inoshita/CBS

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Final season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: 13 (in May)

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in 'Tracker'
Michael Courtney/CBS

Tracker (CBS)

Series premiere date: Sunday, February 11, 2024 (announced in May)

Episode order: TBA

Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker in 'Walker' - 'Mum’s the Word'
Rebecca Brenneman/The CW

Walker (The CW)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: 13 (in May)

Ramon Rodriguez in 'Will Trent' - 'Nothing Changed Except for Everything'
ABC/Crystal Power

Will Trent (ABC)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

Iain Armitage — 'Young Sheldon'
Bill Inoshita/CBS

Young Sheldon (CBS)

Season premiere date: TBA

Episode order: TBA

