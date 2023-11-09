2023-2024 TV Schedule Update: When Will Scripted Network Shows Premiere?

The 2023-2024 TV season has looked quite different so far due to the writers and actors’ strikes (the former ended in late September, and the latter on November 9). Some networks have had to pivot to focusing on unscripted shows, while others did have scripted programming ready.

Usually, fall shows would return in September (or October) and run close to 20-22 episodes, until May. New and midseason shows could be closer to 13 episodes. But now, it’s looking more like 10-13 episodes for almost all shows, though official counts have yet to be announced. (That will depend on when production begins or resumes.) Plus, there’s the matter of what this could all mean for next season. In fact, some shows (especially new ones) have already been or will be delayed to the 2024-2025 season.

Below, we’re detailing what we know about premiere dates and official episode orders for the current and upcoming seasons of scripted broadcast network shows for the 2023-2024 season. The list is alphabetical and will be updated.