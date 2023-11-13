TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (November 13-19): ‘The Crown,’ ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ & More

Meredith Jacobs
'The Crown,' 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,' and 'A Murder at the End of the World'
Netflix; Apple TV+; Hulu

Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of November 13-19.

It’s the beginning of the end for The Crown, with the premiere of Season 6 Part 1 (November 16 on Netflix) — including that fatal car accident — topping our list. Also streaming this week is the highly-anticipated Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (November 17 on Apple TV+), starring Kurt and Wyatt Russell, about a family looking to uncover the buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization Monarch and Godzilla. And over on Hulu is FX‘s A Murder at the End of the World (November 14), starring Emma Corrin as a Gen Z amateur sleuth who investigates after a death at a reclusive billionaire’s (Clive Owen) retreat.

CBS‘ hit franchise goes international with NCIS: Sydney (November 14), following a task force consisting of the special agents working with the Australian Federal Police (led by Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance) to tackle cases. Also on CBS this week is the U.K. version of Ghosts (November 16), on which the network’s hit comedy was based. Get to know the other couple who inherits a grand country house, only to find it filled with ghosts.

Plus, holiday movies continue. A couple notable one this week include A Merry Scottish Christmas (November 18 on Hallmark Channel), featuring Party of Five‘s Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf reunited and playing estranged siblings, and EXmas (November 17 on Amazon Freevee), starring Robbie Amell and Leighton Meester as exes surprised to be celebrating the holiday together with his family.

The only show returning to our list from last week is The Golden Bachelor (was #21).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.

