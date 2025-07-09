‘Bosch’ Spinoff ‘Ballard,’ ‘Sunny’ and ‘Abbott’ Crossover Revisited, Rachel Brosnahan’s ‘IOU,’ ‘Stick’s Big Hustle

Patrick Wymore/Prime

Ballard

Series Premiere

Introduced in the closing chapter of Bosch: Legacy, another character from Michael Connelly‘s trove of gritty bestsellers takes center stage in a solid spinoff: Renée Ballard (Nikita‘s Maggie Q), an LAPD detective who’s been sidelined to an underfunded cold-case unit after accusing a colleague of sexual assault. With only volunteers, interns and Reserve officers to assist, Ballard battles bureaucracy when an investigation into an unsolved John Doe murder reveals layers of police corruption. Another priority: finding a serial killer whose victims include the sister of an influential councilman. The retired Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), experienced at clashing with top brass, appears in several episodes to help Ballard at pivotal times. But this is her show, and Maggie Q makes the most of it. All 10 episodes are available for binge-watching.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Season Premiere 9/8c

The staff of Abbott Elementary will likely always rue the day they allowed the miscreants of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia through their doors for last season’s memorable crossover — especially after discovering unseen footage that makes up most of Sunny‘s uproarious Season 17 premiere. (If you missed the Abbott episode, ABC is repeating it at 9:30/8:30c.) The Sunny gang is even worse than they appeared on Abbott, including Dee (Kaitlin Olson) trying to woo one of the camera operators to pull focus from Janine (Quinta Brunson): “I’m not picking up star vibes from her. She’s a giant dud.” In a second episode, Frank (Danny DeVito) lies in a coma as Dee sits vigil and processes grief in her own special way (“I’m not in denial, I just don’t care about Frank”). Meanwhile, the guys crash a gala to pitch investors with their big-business pipe dreams.

Celebrity IOU

Season Premiere 9/8c

The hit series returns with the first of six episodes in which stars turn the focus on people who’ve made a difference in their lives, working with Drew and Jonathan Scott to renovate their homes in surprise makeovers. The first guest is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan (also the newest Lois Lane in the upcoming Superman movie), who takes part in a kitchen and dining-room makeover for her best friend’s parents, Ron and Robin, whom she’s considered family since college. With the Scotts’ help, and with sledgehammer in hand, Brosnahan helps transform a small 1970s kitchen into an open space for the couple, who’ve had health issues in recent years.

Stick

Timothy Olyphant has a field day in his scene-stealing guest role on the genial golf comedy, appearing as Clark Ross, the slick and smug former pro golfer who’s become a brand unto himself — unlike Pryce “Stick” Cahill (Owen Wilson), who credits his nemesis Ross as a factor in his professional downfall. All of which makes Ross the perfect patsy for an elaborate hustle perpetrated by Pryce and his team, with the goal to earn an exemption for young prodigy Santi (Peter Dager) to play in a pro tournament. Watching Pryce, Mitts (Marc Maron) and the others in action, you might suspect they studied up by watching The Sting.

The Buccaneers

“Nothing about this is normal,” the exiled Guy (Matthew Broome) laments in this frothy period romance when his true love, the runaway Duchess Nan (Kristine Froseth), suddenly arrives in Italy, a surprise to him and her sister Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse), who’s tending to her baby Freddy. Joy at their reunion is tempered with awkwardness over what Nan so impulsively left behind. And back in England, her brooding husband Theo the Duke (Guy Remmers) is testing his newfound freedom — dancing with abandon as if he were Tom Cruise in Risky Business — while making eyes at the newly engaged Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag) at a charity fundraiser. What a tangled web.

