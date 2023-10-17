Christmas is going to be awkward in Amazon Freevee‘s new movie for the holiday season.

The streaming service has announced that Leighton Meester and Robbie Amell will star in EXmas, premiering on Friday, November 17. Watch the trailer above for a look at the romantic comedy.

“Coming home for the holidays is never a dull experience, especially not for Graham (Amell) and Ali (Meester),” according to Freevee. “When Graham decides to surprise his family by traveling home for Christmas, he is shocked to discover them already celebrating with an unexpected guest of honor — Ali, who also happens to be his ex-fiancée. The two exes battle it out to see who the family will pick to stay through Christmas Day, and who must go. Let the hilarious holiday chaos begin!”

The trailer offers a look at the happier times for Graham and Ali — as well as after things end. While they’re no longer talking (“she ripped out my heart, stomped on it,” he says), she misses his family, hence the holiday visit when she thinks he’s working. Watch the full trailer for a look at how competitive the two get, their attempts at dating, and what could be the build-up to a reconciliation.

Joining Meester and Amell in the film is a larger-than-life family, including Michael Hitchcock and Kathryn Greenwood as Graham’s parents, Dennis and Jeannie; Veronika Slowikowska as Graham’s sister, Mindy; and Steven Huy as Graham’s brother, Elliott.

EXmas is produced by BuzzFeed Studios and is their second Freevee Original romantic comedy (with the summer’s Puppy Love, starring Grant Gustin and Lucy Hale the first). Richard Alan Reid, Michael Philip, and Jason Moring serve as producers. The film is directed by Jonah Feingold and written by Dan Steele.

Don’t forget to check out our printable holiday movie schedule here!

EXmas, Movie Premiere, Friday, November 17, Amazon Freevee