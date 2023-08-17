‘Ghosts’: Get to Know the Spirits of the Original U.K. Version

A young married couple inherit a mansion that turns out to be populated with lively spooks. Sound familiar? Of course, but before CBS’s hit sitcom Ghosts came, the 2019 U.K. version, which CBS will air back-to-back with the U.S. comedy reruns. Beyond the couple (played by Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe), let’s meet the “new” ghosts.

Mary (Katy Wix)

The kind 17th century peasant was burned at the stake during witch trials (hence the ash on her face). Whenever she passes through humans, they smell burning.

Kitty (Lolly Adefope)

This forever-positive Georgian Black woman seeks pals to counter a painful upbringing by an adoptive white family. Cause of death yet to be revealed.

Patrick “Pat” Butcher (Jim Howick)

The sweet Adventure Club leader was killed in 1984 by an arrow through his neck, like his U.S. counterpart, Pete (Richie Moriarty).

The Captain (Ben Willbond)

The stern WWII vet thinks of himself as the leader of the ghosts, perhaps to keep from confronting his sexual orientation, which is strongly hinted at.

Lady Stephanie “Fanny” Button (Martha Howe-Douglas)

The tightly wound 20th-century lady maintains her old-fashioned views about women’s roles even today.

Julian Fawcett (Simon Farnaby)

The cocky member of Parliament died during a scandalous sex act in the 1990s…and is going through eternity without pants as a result.

Sir Humphrey Bone (Yani Xander)

Decapitation was part of this nobleman’s late 16th-century fate, so he’s often seen with his head (Laurence Rickard) in his hand.

Thomas Thorne (Mathew Baynton)

A Romantic poet who loves love, he nurses a crush on mansion owner Allison (Ritchie). Baynton appeared on Season 2 of the U.S. series (seen above).

Rogh/Robin (Rickard, again)

Death by lightning strike has left the gruff caveman (and oldest among the ghosts) able to manipulate electrical currents.

UK: Ghosts, Thursday, November 16, 8:30/7:30c, CBS