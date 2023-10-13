“The world is on fire” in the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters trailer.

The new look at the highly-anticipated Apple TV+ series was unveiled as part of its presence at New York Comic Con. The sci-fi drama, based on Legendary’s Monsterverse, premieres on Friday, November 17, with the first two episodes. The rest of the 10-episode season will drop every Friday through January 12, 2024.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters follows the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real. It tracks two siblings (Anna Sawai and Ren Watabe) following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what he knows. The dramatic saga spans three generations and reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

The drama also stars Kiersey Clemons, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski.

Monarch was in San Francisco, as the whole city was coming down, taking pictures, “like they’d been waiting for it,” according to the trailer. But what is Monarch? Watch the full video above (especially until the end) for a look at the world now full of monsters, the search for answers and the truth, and much more.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, from Legendary Television, is co-developed and executive produced by Chris Black and Matt Fraction. Matt Shakman directs the first two episodes and serves as executive producer alongside Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, Andy Goddard, Brad Van Arragon, and Andrew Colville. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character.

Legendary Entertainment’s Monsterverse features interconnected stories that bring together pop culture’s most titanic forces of nature in a world where the monsters of myths and legends are reveal. It began in 2014 with Godzilla, followed by 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. And coming out on April 12, 2024, is the highly anticipated sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Series Premiere (two episodes), Friday, November 17, Apple TV+