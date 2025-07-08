Welcome to Blue Ridge, a small town that may look like a sleepy little burg, but beneath the surface, it’s fueled by enough strife, squabbles, and suppressed hostilities to power a big city for days.

Based on the 2020 crime thriller Blue Ridge, the series follows Johnathon Schaech as Sheriff Justin Wise, whose quiet mountain town erupts into chaos after the murder of an unpopular local land developer. As Wise and his deputies dig into each case, they turn the town upside down, uncovering sordid secrets and long-standing family feuds at the heart of deeply buried hostilities.

The show has garnered significant attention on Prime Video, attracting a new fanbase drawn to its unique blend of crime drama with a cowboy twist. Showrunner Gary Wheeler took notice and expressed his gratitude, taking a moment to thank the show’s growing audience.

“I want to take a moment to thank everyone for watching on Amazon Prime, Season 1. It has been amazing to see the responses,” said the writer-director. “I think we are the only non-original, non-exclusive in the Top Ten, so thank you for watching. We’ve been blown away.”

Here is a look at what to expect from Season 2, including episode titles, guest stars, and plot details.

What happened in Blue Ridge Season 1?

The TV series picks up shortly after the events of the film, centering on former Green Beret-turned-lawman Sheriff Justin Wise as he navigates the ever-growing issues in his sleepy mountain town, a place driven by long-held grudges and simmering turf wars. At the same time, Wise struggles to balance his responsibilities as a lawman with the demands of family life.

While the six-episode season follows a crime-of-the-week format, featuring everything from the murder of a bull rider to a sabotaged tour bus, deeper tensions gradually surface in the subplots. These layered stories build the lore of Blue Ridge, a town steeped in decades of unrest, where the threat of mountain justice begins to challenge the authority of local law enforcement.

The final episode, “Locked In,” centers on a tense standoff after a recently evicted homeowner storms the police station and takes several hostages, including Wise’s ex-wife, Elli (Sarah Lancaster), and their daughter, Maddie (Taegen Burns). In a bold attempt to defuse the situation, Wise offers himself in exchange and locks himself inside the station with the gunman, bringing the season to a dramatic cliffhanger.

Who stars in Blue Ridge Season 2?

Johnathon Schaech returns to Season 2 as Sheriff Justin Wise, as well as Sarah Lancaster as Elli Wise, Justin’s ex‑wife, and Taegen Burns as Maddie Wise, his daughter. Also returning are A Martinez as Connor McGrath, Avianna Mynhier as Maxine “Maxx” Covington, Greg Perrow as Deputy RP, Tom Proctor as Jeremiah Wade, and Grayson Russell as Dwayne Dixon.

In an Instagram post, show creator Wheeler made an exciting announcement about upcoming guest stars for Season 2. “So here I am on the set of Blue Ridge, and we’re about this close to finished with the editing of Season 2 and it’s really exciting.”

“We’ve got an even bigger lineup,” he continued. “We’ve got more Kevin Lawson, we’ve got more Haley Dillon as Dixie, we’ve got more Mitch Westphal as Booster, we’ve got JP Guana, who’s coming in for a bunch of episodes.”

“And then our guest stars are amazing! We’ve got Sarah Drew, A.J. Buckley, Eric Close, Chelsea Green, James Maslow, Doug Jones, Sean Patrick Flanery, Kellan Lutz, [and] Bruce Boxleitner back as Oak Miller. We’ve got Jesse Hutch, Melissa Ordway, Zachary Gordon, Kristoffer Polaha, Nick Gonzales, Annabeth Gish, and my very first Oscar winner, Keith Carradine in an episode directed by Johnathon Schaech.”

What will Blue Ridge Season 2 be about?

The second season will keep to the same format as the first season as Sheriff Wise tackles a series of savage crimes while wrestling with the politics and hostilities that are tearing about his little town.

Upcoming episodes include teaming up with a bounty hunter, dealing with a father-daughter camping trip gone awry, catching up with an old friend who has a bit of a gambling issue, and a murder most foul at a local production of Romeo and Juliet.

What are the episode titles for Season 2?

The eight-episode season includes:

Episode 1: “Hope, Deferred”

Episode 2: “Going Around in Circles”

Episode 3: “Out of the Woods”

Episode 4: “Four-Rail Kick”

Episode 5: “The Return of Oak Miller”

Episode 6: “Montagues and Moonshine”

Episode 7: “A Matter of Perspective”

Episode 8: “Moving Mountains”

When can we expect Season 2?

Soon, but nothing has been announced yet. Check back for details.

