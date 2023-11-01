‘A Merry Scottish Christmas’ Stages ‘Party of Five’ Reunion With Lacey Chabert & Scott Wolf

What a gift! Party of Five alums Scott Wolf and Lacey Chabert reunite in this emotional gem shot in Braveheart country (and parts of Ireland).

“They are the nicest folks I’ve ever met,” raves executive producer Andrew Gernhard of his stars, who play estranged siblings, Brad and Lindsay Morgan, trying to make nice after their mom (Fiona Bell) invites them to spend the holidays at a Scottish castle.

Before their bags are even unpacked, a major secret is revealed, and the spirit of the season has the Morgans hashing things out as they take in the sights (and sips!) of Scotland.

Gernhard notes that this one’s a tad different from most Hallmark movies in that “it was more about a brother and sister getting back together,” rather than one of them finding love. But that’s in there too. “It’s Christmas,” he adds with a laugh. “You have to have a little bit of romance.”

A Merry Scottish Christmas, Premieres Saturday, November 18, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel