When Will ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 11 Premiere?

When Calls the Heart aired its 10th season finale on October 15, but given how it ended, Hearties want to see what comes next as soon as possible. And they just might get their wish.

While there’s no news about a Season 11 premiere date on Hallmark Channel “yet,” co-creator Brian Bird said on the Heart to Hearties podcast, “It’s in conversation. We are hopeful that it will be sooner rather than later. However, as our partner Brad Krevoy says, we’re just happy to be on the air, and we will land in Hearties’ homes whenever we can get them and whenever they’ll let us. It’s definitely an ongoing conversation right now.

He went on to add, “The strikes clearly dropped a bomb on the whole industry, and so that actually has some impact on that question. It may or may not help us or change things, but we don’t get to make those decisions. The network gets to decide when they want to air it, so we will show up whenever they allow us.”

When Calls the Heart is one of the productions that was granted an interim agreement by SAG-AFTRA during the ongoing actors’ strike for Season 11. That could move up the timetable as originally planned for its premiere.

When Calls the Heart Season 10 ended on a couple shocking cliffhangers. Someone approached Lucas (Chris McNally) in Capital City, then Bill (Jack Wagner) tracked down Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and Nathan (Kevin McGarry) — just as they were maybe about to share a moment — to say that he needed both of them for something involving Lucas. The good news is we already know Lucas will be a major part of Season 11. Plus, Henry (Martin Cummins) showed up at Abigail’s (Lori Loughlin, who did not appear, though a return in the future hasn’t been ruled out) door.

