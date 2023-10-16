Hearties, When Calls the Heart Season 10 might have just ended, but the good news is you can breathe a sigh of relief if you, too, were worried about one of the main characters’ fates after a major finale cliffhanger.

The Season 10 finale on October 15 ended with Lucas (Chris McNally), just elected governor, being surprised by someone as he left his office in Capital City. A car pulled up — all we saw were the headlights — and he asked, “What are you doing here?” Then, in the final moments of the episode, Bill (Jack Wagner) tracked down Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and Nathan (Kevin McGarry), who looked poised to share a major moment. “It’s Lucas. I need you both now” was all he said before the three rode off. Our first thought? Lucas was injured, but perhaps he was kidnapped? (We refused to even consider he was killed.)

Fortunately, showrunner and executive producer Lindsay Sturman has ruled out Lucas’ death. “We can assure everyone that Lucas is back for Season 11. He’s a huge part of Hope Valley and always will be. But there’s definitely a cliffhanger and a few mysteries packed in there, and it will all be revealed next season,” she told ET. She also promised that “Lucas is a huge part of Season 11.”

That doesn’t mean Lucas might not have been injured, threatened, or taken. But is he back in Hope Valley and perhaps wasn’t in any state to try to find Elizabeth and Nathan?

As for the moments that Elizabeth and Nathan shared nearing the end of the season, Sturman did note that she’s still dealing with the end of her and Lucas’ engagement (they were supposed to get married on the day of the election). “They’re confused, and in a stew of emotion,” the showrunner said of the two characters before Bill’s interruption.

There are quite a few places that When Calls the Heart could take what seems to be a reignited love triangle. Whatever’s going on with Lucas could lead him and Elizabeth back together. Elizabeth could realize her next “great love,” as she’d spoken about while noting she was looking for something safe while mentioning Lucas at her late husband’s grave in the finale, is Nathan. Someone new could come to town for any of the three. We’ll just have to wait and see.

