‘When Calls the Heart’ Stages Shocking Season 10 Finale Reunion

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the When Calls the Heart Season 10 finale “Starry Nights.”]

Was the most surprising part of the end of When Calls the Heart Season 10 the fact that the love triangle of Elizabeth (Erin Krakow), Lucas (Chris McNally), and Nathan (Kevin McGarry) has seemingly been reignited or whose house Henry (Martin Cummins) shows up at at the end of the finale?

With the baptism of Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Leland’s (Kavan Smith) daughter Goldie approaching, the two have to name her godparents. Elizabeth, is, of course, going to be godmother, but their pick for godfather isn’t quite so sure he’s up to the task: Henry. As Leland points out, he’s good with kids and is wiser because of his troubles. Maybe with Goldie in his life, he’ll be less cantankerous.

When Leland approaches Henry about being Goldie’s godfather, Henry is honored but can’t help but think there’s a better choice. Leland insists they know he’s the right man for the job — and others, like Joseph (Viv Leacock) and Elizabeth (who points out he’s always trying to save people) agree — but Henry needs to think about it.

In the end, Henry does say yes (though he is late to the baptism). And later, after Lucas wins the election, Elizabeth finds Henry, sitting and staring at Abigail’s Café as he tries to make sense of a few things. For quite some time, he says, it was “her on her side of the street, and me on mine.” He spent his life trying to separate himself from the life he was born into, and “I lived in the darkness so long that I couldn’t see beauty anymore. Sitting here, across the street, helped me see it again. View hasn’t changed from here. I have,” he says. Elizabeth: “I think she would have really appreciated who you are now,” Elizabeth remarks.

And, surprise — she’s going to get the chance to! The last time we see Henry in Season 10, he shows up at a house with A. Stanton on the mailbox and knocks on the door. “Abigail,” he says. (Lori Loughlin does not appear.) It was always about the potential for those two; is something about to happen?

This does leave us with one big question: Is Martin Cummins leaving When Calls the Heart? Or might Season 11 begin with Henry returning to Hope Valley and perhaps sharing with Elizabeth what happened after that surprising ending?

When Calls the Heart, Season 11, TBA, Hallmark Channel