‘When Calls the Heart’: Should Elizabeth Choose Lucas or Nathan in Season 11? (POLL)

In Season 10 of When Calls the Heart, it seemed like the days of the love triangle — featuring Elizabeth (Erin Krakow), Lucas (Chris McNally), and Nathan (Kevin McGarry) — were over. But by the finale, we were left wondering just who could be her next “great love.”

What should have been Elizabeth and Lucas’ wedding instead was the election, with him running against Governor Balfour to stop the other man from destroying smaller towns. As a result, the couple parted ways, though remained in touch in the finale and she stressed that she wasn’t mad at him about it (notably to her students, who wanted to remain loyal). “Sometimes people realize they aren’t meant to be married. Sometimes they’re just meant to be friends,” she explained. She also told Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) she was “at peace” with what transpired.

As one relationship ended, another potential one was sparking, with Elizabeth sharing moments with Nathan (after choosing Lucas the first time around with this triangle). In fact, the last she speaks of anything related to her love life before more pressing matters arise to leave the season off on a cliffhanger, it sure sounds like she could be telling her late husband (at his grave) that she chose Lucas because she didn’t want to risk picking the option that would be as painful as losing him was.

“You were my great love, but when I lost you, something inside me just broke,” she said. “The thought of going through that again — I loved Lucas. I think I was looking for something safe, so I couldn’t get hurt again. Because what if — what if I broke a second time but couldn’t put the pieces back together again? I couldn’t risk it, especially when I have Little Jack to think of. But that wasn’t fair to Lucas. He deserves to have a great love. We both do.”

That certainly sounded like their “great loves” wouldn’t be each other. Then, following that, Elizabeth and Nathan looked like they were about to share something when Bill (Jack Wagner) interrupted with the ominous, “It’s Lucas. I need you both now.” We have no idea what happened to Lucas, but we do know he’ll be back in Season 11, pretty much confirming he doesn’t die.

We’ve already been through this love triangle once, but it’s easy to see how Season 11 could pick it back up, with whatever’s going on with Lucas potentially bringing him and Elizabeth back together while things remain uncertain with Nathan.

