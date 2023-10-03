Todd Chrisley Is Teaching Finance Class in Prison Says Daughter Savannah

Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently incarcerated following their convictions for tax-related offenses.

However, the duo’s time behind bars has proven to be a valuable opportunity for them. On the latest episode of the Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast, their 26-year-old daughter reveals that her parents have been actively involved in teaching classes during their prison sentences, resulting in a reduction of their incarceration periods.

Savannah reveals that her parents benefited from the First Step Act, which allows prisoners to reduce their sentences by participating in educational programs. Her parents earned credits by taking courses, and now they’re teaching to earn more credits.

“Dad’s definitely taught some classes too,” the Chrisley Knows Best star says. “Trauma is one of them. I think another one was a financial class, which how ironic?” she remarked.

“I know she’s [Julie] definitely taught classes, like she taught a real estate class,” she added. “She’s got all these certificates from teaching and completing classes and all these things. Overachiever Julie is…always been.”

It was revealed last month that Todd and Julie’s release dates have been moved up from their original projections. According to prison records, Todd is now slated to exit the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Pensacola in Florida on January 22, 2033, two years earlier than initially anticipated.

Julie, who initially faced a seven-year prison term, is now scheduled for release from the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, on October 19, 2028, thanks to a reduction of one year and seven months in her sentence.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars are serving lengthy prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion. They began their sentences in January, with Todd serving at FPC Pensacola in Florida and Julie at FMC Lexington in Kentucky.

Although there aren’t any major updates regarding her parents, she did share on the podcast that it has been 8 months since they’ve been in prison and touched on how it affected the family.

“Yesterday was exactly eight months since Mom and Dad had been gone, and it really hits,” she said. “I think it hit everyone pretty hard. I know for me, the kids and I just hung out at the house all day yesterday, and we all were just in our own kinda weird moods. It’s sad, because you think of all the life that is moving on without them and even just me dating. I would love to go and tell my mom anytime something good happens or anytime something bad happens. But it’s not like I can pick up the phone and call. And so it’s really sad to see the amount of things they’re missing out on.”

After recent rumors that Julie Chrisley was seeking a divorce from her husband, Todd Chrisley, the couple’s attorney, Jay Surgent, has shot down such talk, claiming his clients are “more in love than ever.”