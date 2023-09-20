Reality star Savannah Chrisley has denied allegations that her incarcerated parents, Julie and Todd Chrisley, are in the midst of divorce plans, claiming their marriage is as strong as ever.

On her Instagram Story on Monday, September 18, Savannah addressed a rumor that her mom, Julie, is “hiring counsel to file for divorce” from her dad, Todd, saying none of it is true. She was reacting after hearing that a tabloid magazine was planning to report that her parents are terminating their marriage.

“I was notified that the National Enquirer was going to be running a story on or about Julie Chrisley hiring counsel to file for divorce,” she wrote. “That is a lie and the only reason I’m speaking about the National Enquirer is because, frankly, you should be held accountable for all of your lies. The fact that you are going out here trying to wreak havoc on people’s lives with a lie is absolutely insane.”

She continued, “No, my mother has not hired counsel. If she did, it would have gone through me. So, that whole story is a lie. It’s just unfortunate that we live in a world that wants to tear families apart and wants to spew hate and lies. And it’s just absolutely insane.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion last year and sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. They began their sentences in January, with Todd residing at FPC Pensacola and Julie serving time at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Speaking on the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah shared, “I just sat with my mother in visitation this weekend, and she cried about how much she missed my father. So, for the people giving these outlets false stories, karma’s a bitch, and it’s going to come and bite you.”

“Because I will find out who gave this info to the National Enquirer because it’s a lie, and it’s just unfortunate that we live in a world that wants to tear families apart and wants to spew hate and lies, and it’s absolutely insane,” she added.

Savannah has previously spoken about how her parents can only communicate via email while in prison. She has also claimed they’ve been living under “inhumane conditions,” including guards shutting off the air conditioning and padlocking the ice machines.

But Todd and Julie got some good news recently, as both their sentences have been reduced. According to federal reports, Todd has had his sentence shortened by two years, while Julie has had 15 months knocked off of hers. The couple hopes for further reductions once new sentencing guidelines take effect in November.

Savannah called the reductions “great and we’re so thankful for that,” but said “there’s still so much” to be done. She also told E! News, “We have our appeal filed, which we’re waiting on final answers from that. But it’s a waiting game, and you keep fighting.”

While they’re waiting, the Chrisleys are staying busy by focusing on new projects. Savannah previously hinted that her mom and dad have been working on tell-all memoirs while behind bars. In addition, a new reality show is in the works focusing on the Chrisley children, Savannah, Chase, Chloe, and Grayson, and Todd’s mother, “Nanny” Faye Chrisley.

Described as a “continuation of their story,” the series will follow how the children handled life after their parents were sent to jail and will also include updates on how Todd and Julie are doing behind bars.