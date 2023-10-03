Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Lawyer Says Prison Has Made Couple’s Marriage Stronger

After recent rumors that Julie Chrisley was seeking a divorce from her husband, Todd Chrisley, the couple’s attorney, Jay Surgent, has shot down such talk, claiming his clients are “more in love than ever.”

Surgent told RadarOnline, “I can assure you that in no way are Todd and Julie moving toward divorce. In fact, I can confirm that Julie is more in love with Todd today than ever. Tragedy and pain, suffering and hardship, have a way of binding people together in ways that triumph and victory are unable to achieve.”

The Chrisley Knows Best stars are serving lengthy prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion. They began their sentences in January, with Todd serving at FPC Pensacola in Florida and Julie at FMC Lexington in Kentucky.

Todd was initially sentenced to 12 years, but according to federal prison records, his release date is now scheduled for early 2033, which is about two years short of the original sentence. Meanwhile, Julie, originally sentenced to seven years, is now set for release in mid-October 2028, one year and three months short of the original sentence.

The couple’s children, Savannah and Chase Chrisley, have previously said that Todd and Julie haven’t been able to verbally communicate while locked up, but they have been able to email one another. The Chrisley kids also said their parents have been facing “inhumane” prison conditions.

“There is something about experiencing painful and difficult times together that just has a way of forging a bond that is unbreakable,” Surgent continued, noting that Julie “desperately misses” her husband.

“She makes statements like she wishes she could just be there to make sure he is eating or wishes she could just check on him and make sure he is OK,” he stated. “In the same regard, Todd is madly in love with Julie. His first questions on each call are about her and her wellbeing.”

Todd and Julie rose to fame in the USA Network reality series Chrisley Knows Best, which followed the couple’s day-to-day lives working and raising their children. The series was canceled after it came out that Todd and Julie had defrauded bank and tax documents. The couple still maintains their innocence despite the conviction.

They have also denied claims made by Todd’s former business partner, Mark Braddock, who alleges that he and Todd had an affair. Todd and Julie called Braddock a “liar” and claimed he fabricated “everything.”