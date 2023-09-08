Todd & Julie Chrisley Set for Early Release From Prison

Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are just eight months in to their combined 19 years in prison for tax and bank fraud, but they’ve already had up to two years shaved off their sentences.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars were convicted in June 2022 on tax evasion and bank fraud charges and reported to prison in January 2023. Todd was sentenced to 12 years at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while Julie was given a seven-year sentence at Kentucky’s Federal Medical Center in Lexington.

However, as first reported by Insider.com, both Todd and Julie have had their release dates moved up. According to FPC Pensacola’s federal prison records, Todd is scheduled for release on January 22, 2033, which is almost two years short of the 12 years he was sentenced to.

Meanwhile, the records for FMC Lexington show that Julie is scheduled for release on October 19, 2028, which is one year and three months short of the seven years she was given.

The couple’s attorney, Jay Surgent, told Insider, “Without a doubt, Todd and Julie are model incarcerated individuals who received exorbitant sentences. I believe Todd is down to 10 years, and Julie is now at 5 years.”

Surgent, who is helping Todd and Julie put together an appeal, added that the implementation of new sentencing guidelines in November could further reduce their sentences.

It’s not unusual for inmates to have their sentences reduced based on several factors, including good behavior and participating in various programming while behind bars. According to the Bureau of Prisons, eligible federal inmates are allowed up to 54 days of “good conduct time” off for each year of the sentence.

Time is also shaved off for any time served before their sentence officially began or for taking part in “Evidence-Based Recidivism Reduction” programs.

Todd and Julie’s children, Savannah and Chase Chrisley, have previously spoken about their parents’ alleged mistreatment in prison. Earlier this week, Savannah claimed that “corrupt” prison guards have been cutting off the air conditioning and padlocking the ice machines during 100-degree heat.

Savannah also claimed there has been retaliation for her speaking out against the “inhumane” conditions. “There’s already retaliation happening because of how I’m exposing things,” she shared. “[But] if it means we make a change for the greater good, then they’re willing to be uncomfortable.”