Todd Chrisley’s Mom Nanny Faye Chrisley Gives Update on Her Cancer Battle

Nanny Faye Chrisley, the mother of incarcerated reality star Todd Chrisley, has shared some good news: Her bladder cancer is in remission.

The Chrisley Knows Best matriarch shared the news on the latest episode of her granddaughter Lindsie Chrisley‘s podcast, Southern Tea, revealing that she has a clean bill of health.

“As far as my health, everyone knows I’ve had bladder cancer. I’m in remission, thank God,” she said (per ETOnline). “I’ve been out moving around, doing the best I can.”

Lindsie celebrated the news, saying, “That makes me so happy. When I got the call that your scans were clear, it was such a relieving feeling, and I’m sure that everybody else in our family felt that exact same way.”

“It said that my PET scan was clear. No cancer nowhere,” Faye added. “So I didn’t have to do my next treatment, but I have to come back in three months, and if everything looks good, we’ll move on.”

Faye’s grandson Chase Chrisley actually announced his grandmother’s cancer-free diagnosis back in February. At the time, Chase took to his Instagram Stories to share a selfie with Faye following a routing screening, captioning the pic, “Cancer free!!! No new tumors!!!”

Fans will be able to hear more from Faye and follow her health journey on the Chrisley family’s upcoming new reality show. The new series will focus on Faye and the Chrisley children, Savannah, Chase, Chloe, and Grayson, documenting their next chapter while their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, serve out their prison sentences for bank and tax fraud.

“The time was right to share our story and we couldn’t have found better partners in Scout Productions,” Savannah said in a previous statement. “Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they’re going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives.”

It’s not yet known when the new reality series will air.