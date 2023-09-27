For the fourth season, celebrities are once again taking a turn spinning the world’s most famous Wheel on America’s Game to solve puzzles for the chance to win $1 million for charities, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at a featurette with hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White ahead of the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premiere on September 27.

“This show, 41 years, everything is so great when you see people win, and they win every day, so it’s a happy show,” White says in the video. “It’s fun. There’s so much excitement.”

As you can see, the celebrities clearly have fun playing the game, with Gabriel Iglesias calling it “a dream come true” and exclaiming, “I’ve been waiting to say this my whole life: Come on, big money!” before he spins the wheel. Kim Fields notes that White is “famous-famous” because she’s “transcended to becoming a verb.”

As Sajak notes of the players, “A lot of them actually watch the show and so they sort of know what’s going on. The best compliment I can give to them is, ‘You play like our regular players.’” When White says she thinks “they’re normal,” Sajak disagrees: “Let’s not overdo it. Have you met all of them?”

Watch the full video above for much more, including who tells White she was his boyhood crush and for many years was “the puzzle I wanted to solve,” as well as Sajak’s reaction to that.

In the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 4 premiere, going head-to-head are Brendan Hunt (playing for Steps of Faith Foundation), Melissa Villaseñor (playing for TreePeople), and Joe Buck (playing for St. Louis Children’s Hospital Foundation).

Other celebrities playing this season include Luis Guzmán, Danielle Pinnock, Debbie Gibson, Kel Mitchell, Noah Mills, Tim Gunn, and Natasha Leggero.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, September 27, 9/8c, ABC