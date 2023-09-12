‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Reveals ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Ghosts,’ ‘Wednesday’ Stars & More as Season 4 Players

Before Pat Sajak leaves Wheel of Fortune, he and Vanna White will be welcoming another round of stars to play Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. The Season 4 cast includes stars from Ted Lasso, Ghosts, Wednesday, Days of Our Lives, and more TV stars, plus some sports and music legends.

Ted Lasso‘s Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Wednesday‘s Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), and Ghost‘s Danielle Pinnock (Alberta Haynes) will try their hand at spinning the wheel in Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 4, per TV Line.

Joining them are ’80s music legend Debbie Gibson, ESPN sportscaster Joe Buck, Good Burger 2 star Kel Mitchell, Kim Fields of The Upshaws and The Facts of Life, magician Penn Jillette, NCIS Hawai’i‘s Noah Mills, Saturday Night Live alum Melissa Villaseñor, comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Making the Cut star and Project Runway alum Tim Gunn, Another Period star Natasha Leggero, Days of Our Lives‘ Kyle Brandt, The Daily Show‘s Roy Wood Jr., NFL star-turned-sportscaster Marcellus Wiley, and former NFL stars Rashad Jennings and Jared Allen.

Some of the stars can be seen in the video teaser above, which shows Mitchell, Fields, and Jillette playing against each other in one game and Wiley, Jennings, and Allen playing in another.

Season 4 kicks off on Wednesday, September 27, on ABC, as opposed to the mainstay Wheel of Fortune, which is syndicated. The season will consist of 10 episodes. The star-studded guest list could win up to $1 million for a charity of their choosing.

Wheel of Fortune Season 41 marks Sajak’s last after decades of hosting the show. After reports of a sizable pay discrepancy between Sajak and White, who’s been on the series as long as her co-star, were unearthed earlier this year, White reportedly received a pay raise that ensured she would stay on as Celebrity Wheel of Fortune co-host.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, September 27, 9/8c, ABC

