‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React as Pat Sajak Returns For ‘Celebrity’ Holiday Special

Pat Sajak returned to television on Monday night (December 2), where he reunited with his longtime co-host Vanna White for a special holiday edition of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Despite retiring from Wheel of Fortune back in June, Sajak is set to host one final season of the Celebrity spin-off, which kicked off on Monday with a festive edition. Ahead of the episode, Sajak took to X, joking, “Apparently I’m back on TV tonight. I guess I’d better shave and shower.”

The episode saw three celebrity contestants facing off in two games to win money for their chosen charities. The celebrities were Chance the Rapper (playing for SocialWorks), Dionne Warwick (playing for North Jersey Community Research Initiative), and Lil Jon (playing for Open Paths Counseling Center).

Chance the Rapper proved to be a Wheel superstar as he came out the gates hot in the first game, amassing $20,500 by the end of Round 2. Meanwhile, Warwick only had $2,000, and Lil Jon trailed with $0.

Warwick mounted a comeback in Round 3, where she nailed a puzzle (her own song title, “I Say A Little Prayer”) for a $20,000 bonus. However, it wasn’t enough to overtake Chance, who won the first game with $25,500 and landed the Bonus Puzzle for an extra $50,000.

Chance continued to wipe the floor with his competition in Game 2, finishing on $63,800, while Warwick and Lil Jon ended up with nothing (though both took the $30,000 minimum for their respective charities). Unfortunately, The Voice coach couldn’t repeat his Bonus Round success and lost out on adding an extra $75,000 to his winnings.

Viewers enjoyed the episode, mostly due to seeing Sajak back, and took to social media to share their reactions.

“Great to see Pat Sajak back in action!” wrote one Instagram commenter.

“Love Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Great seeing Pat also,” another added.

One viewer loved Sajak giving a Lil Jon-style “What!,” writing, “Definitely didn’t have Pat Sajak doing “What?!” and getting the “YEAH!” back from Lil Jon on my Bingo card for today. But it’s even more awesome than you think!”

Definitely didn’t have Pat Sajak doing “What?!” and getting the “YEAH!” back from Lil Jon on my Bingo card for today. But it’s even more awesome than you think! Let’s go to the clip! #Yeah #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/3DGHPhbQ5t — Joshua A. Swanson (@Swany8) December 3, 2024

“Pat Sajak’s unabashed “How do you do, fellow kids?” energy introducing Lil Jon on #CelebrityWheelOfFortune. I am here for it,” said one fan.

“Something so comforting with Pat Sajak hosting #celebrityWheelofFortune tonight,” added another.

“Good to see Pat again on #CelebrityWheelOfFortune,” said one X user.

Following Sajak’s retirement in June, American Idol‘s Ryan Seacrest took over as host for Season 42. Many fans are still getting used to Seacrest’s style of hosting, with some hoping Sajak will be brought back.

“Wheel of Fortune sucks without @patsajak Solve the puzzle: BR__ __ G B__CK P__T S__J__K,” wrote one X commenter.

“I wasn’t the biggest fan of Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune. I always thought he was just alright. But Ryan Seacrest just does not have it,” said another.

Another added, “Ryan Seacrest does give off the vibe of “not quite Pat Sajak.”

However, others are warming up to Seacrest, with one fan writing, “Ryan Seacrest is actually not doing a bad job on there. And Pat Sajak isn’t coming back. He did say he was retiring.”

“Watching wheel of fortune and ryan seacreast just called a contestant’s husband “a good boy.” he has that pat sajak energy. he’s perfect,” said another.

For fans hoping to see more of Sajak, he will return for the remainder of the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune episodes in the new year. An official air-date has not yet been announced.

What did you think of the Celebrity Wheel holiday special? Did you enjoy seeing Sajak back? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.