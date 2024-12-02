The next new episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is going to be a truly festive occasion, if TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek at the episode is any indication!

The ABC game show spinoff returns for a special holiday episode featuring the return of Wheel of Fortune‘s now-retired host Pat Sajak and Vanna White alongside a trio of all-star guests playing for the charities of their choice. The hour-long special will welcome Lil John (playing for Open Paths Counseling Center), Chance the Rapper (for SocialWorks), and Dionne Warwick (North Jersey Community Research Initiative).

While all three celebs are world-famous musicians, Sajak seems to have a particular affinity for Lil Jon… and can even pull off a pretty good impression of him on the fly. In our sneak peek clip, Sajak introduces Lil Jon to the crowd, and the rapper compliments the host’s spirit in doing so: “I like the way your voice changed. You got hyped!” Then, Sajak takes it a step further and exclaims, in Lil Jon’s signature tone, “What?! Yeah!”

It’s in moments like this that we all win, yes?

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune‘s holiday episode airs Monday (December 2) at 8/7c on ABC (streaming on Hulu). The special will reair on December 11 at 8/7c. The series is expected to fully return for a new season in the new year, with air dates to be announced by the network.

