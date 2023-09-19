How Spectrum Subscribers Who Lost FXX Can Still Watch ‘Archer’ Final Season

When Spectrum and Disney reached a deal after the recent blackout, subscribers of the former ended up losing out on several networks, including Freeform, FXX, Disney Junior, Disney XD, FXM, Baby TV, Nat Geo Wild, and Nat Geo Mundo. But now there’s good news for Archer fans.

The availability of the 14th and final season of the Emmy-winning animated comedy has expanded, with episodes now going up on VOD systems for the FX and FXX linear channels (in addition to streaming the next day on Hulu) after they premiere. That means that while Spectrum customers may not have access to FXX, it’s through FX, which they do have; they’ll be able to watch Archer. (The first four episodes of Season 14 are available via VOD, in addition to being on Hulu, which has all prior seasons as well.)

Archer follows Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. In Season 14, Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana (Aisha Tyler) at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out that running a spy agency isn’t so cut and dry.

The season continues on Wednesday, September 20, with the fifth episode of the final season. In “Keys Open Doors,” an unplanned vacation forces Lana to accompany Archer, Pam, and Cyril on a mission that quickly goes off the rails. Will Lana blow the mission when she crosses the line?

Archer also stars Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette; and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. Season 14 also features Natalie Dew as the gang’s new super-agent, Zara Khan.

Archer was created by Adam Reed, who serves as an executive producer with Matt Thompson and Casey Willis. Mark Ganek at Floyd County Productions is a co-executive producer. FX Productions produces the series.

Archer, Wednesdays, 10/9c, FXX