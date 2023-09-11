Freeform, FXX, Disney Junior & More Nixed From Spectrum Subscription Plans

Meaghan Darwish
Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, and Charlie Day in 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 16
Patrick McElhenney/FX

While Spectrum’s Disney blackout has been resolved, some changes have occurred in the deal-making process between Charter and the Walt Disney Company.

Although service to ESPN, local ABC stations, FX, and Disney Channel have been restored alongside Nat Geo Channel, several other networks have been left out of the Spectrum TV video packages. Networks no longer included in the packages include Freeform, FXX, Disney Junior, Disney XD, FXM, Baby TV, Nat Geo Wild, and Nat Geo Mundo, according to TV Line.

the simpsons fox

(Credit: Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. Artwork © 2020 by Fox Media LLC)

These changes come with their own set of challenges, especially for viewers who enjoy programming on networks like FXX which broadcasts long-running comedy It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia as well as reruns of The Simpsons and Family Guy. Now, if Spectrum subscribers who don’t have Hulu or Disney+ want to watch, they’ll need to rely on local syndication.

As previously reported, Disney-owned networks on Spectrum went dark beginning August 31 when Charter and Disney couldn’t come to an agreement about programming plans for pay-TV subscribers. The stalemate forced many subscribers to make the decision to cut their cable plan and opt for streaming only in the meantime.

Will this new slate of channels and lack of variety still entice Spectrum customers? Only time will tell. For some viewers, this may come as a welcome change for subscribers who didn’t necessarily view the now-missing channels.

As to the reason behind the since-squashed squabble between Charter and Disney, the cabler wanted Disney to provide access to their streaming services for free to Spectrum subscribers. Ultimately, Disney agreed to provide the ad-supported Disney+ Basic tier to Spectrum customers who purchase the Spectrum TV Select package, while ESPN+ is going to be provided to Spectrum TV Select Plus subscribers.

Meanwhile, Charter is providing credit for Disney content that wasn’t available during the blackout for the past weeks.

