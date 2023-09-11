Spectrum & Disney Cut Deal Restoring ABC, ESPN, FX & More to Subscribers

After a nearly two-week blackout, Spectrum subscribers will once again have access to Disney’s networks and channels after the cable service cut a new deal with the company.

The arrangement comes just in time for fans to enjoy Monday Night Football, which airs on Disney-owned ESPN and will see Aaron Rodgers (above) playing for the Jets against the Buffalo Bills. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deal was cut between cable TV giant Charter Communications and The Walt Disney Co. (headed by Bob Iger) on behalf of Spectrum, which is operated by Charter.

The new “carriage deal” means pay-TV subscribers will have access to local ABC stations, ESPN, FX, and Disney Channel once more following the blackout. Since August 31, there have been 15 million Spectrum subscribers affected by the blackout as channels were pulled during the middle of a U.S. Open tennis match as well as a college football game.

Amid the uncertainty of the situation, Charter suggested abandoning its pay-TV business during a conference call with Wall Street analysts. A point Charter had stuck to was the wish to offer Disney’s streaming services to its pay TV service and have more flexibility when it came to what channels were offered with different subscription packages.

Disney in hindsight was indifferent to the idea especially when the negative impact on its business was examined. As for who was initially impacted by the blackout, Spectrum’s subscribers are found mostly in New York City and Los Angeles, where it’s a dominant cable provider. Described as a key player in the pay-TV ecosystem, viewers were certainly displeased with the disruption.

Thankfully, subscribers will now be able to watch as they please with ESPN’s offerings, local ABC stations, Disney Channel access, and FX. It’s unclear what additional changes have been made, if any, in this new deal, but stay tuned for any important updates. Were you impacted by the blackout? Let us know in the comments section, below.