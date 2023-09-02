FXX Turns 10: 10 Standout Shows From the Spinoff Cable Channel

A decade ago now, the cable channel Fox Soccer switched to FXX in 75 million households. The new television destination launched on September 2, 2013, offering a younger-skewing alternative to the flagship FX channel.

As Variety reported at the time, FX Networks boss John Landgraf imagined a “suite” of general entertainment networks that wouldn’t fall into broadcast TV’s “all-things-to-all-people” problem: FX would focus on 18-to-49-year-olds, FXX would appeal to 18-to-34-year-olds, and the movie-centric FXM would attract 25-to-54-year-olds.

To get those younger viewers, FX Networks moved It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and The League to FXX in 2013, and several other series later followed suit. But other titles made their debut on FXX, including Dave and Man Seeking Woman. Below, we’ve detailed those shows and other notable original programming from FXX’s first 10 years.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Thanks to its FXX run, this formerly-FX comedy has become the longest-running live-action sitcom in American TV history, with creator Rob McElhenney and the rest of the Gang serving up boundary-pushing laughs for 16 seasons now. It’s been renewed for two more seasons, too, so the yuks (and yucks) will keep coming.

Totally Biased With W. Kamau Bell

Comedian W. Kamau Bell got a talk show on FXX in 2012 and hosted guests like Issa Rae, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, and Chris Rock. And in one episode, comedian Hari Kondabolu detailed the problem with The Simpsons’ Apu, long before Hank Azaria announced he’d give up the part.

Little Demon

This animated sitcom stars father-and-daughter team Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito as Satan and his antichrist daughter, Chrissy, with Aubrey Plaza voicing the teen’s mother. “Keep doing what your dad’s doing, and that evil will spread in you, and you’ll be a soulless shell of a human and become, honestly, like, a successful CEO, in all likelihood,” Plaza’s Laura warns Chrissy at one point.

Man Seeking Woman

The dating scene can be rough, especially when one of your dates is an actual troll, your ex is dating Adolf Hitler, and your mother literally tortures you for a love life update, as Jay Baruchel’s Josh found out in this series. “The show falters sometimes when focusing on the real world, but when it lets itself go on flights of bizarre fantasy … that’s when it becomes a show worth seeking,” TV Insider’s Oriana Shcwindt declared.

Wilfred

This FX-turned-FXX sitcom starred Elijah Wood as the one person who sees his neighbor’s dog as a human in a dog suit, with Jason Gann playing the canine in question, reprising his canine role from the Australian series of the same name. “He’s a lot more fun in this version, he’s a lot more maniacal, adopting different characters within his character, and it’s a bit more Alice in Wonderland,” Gann told Vulture in 2011.

Legit

Comedian Jeff Jefferies co-created and starred in this comedy, playing a fictionalized version of himself who was trying to become a better person alongside his pals. The series, also starring Dan Bakkedahl and DJ Qualls, won plaudits for casting a high proportion of actors with disabilities in roles that showed off their humanity, as The Hollywood Reporter noted in 2013.

You’re the Worst

What happens when a toxic, self-destructive man falls for a toxic, self-destructive woman? Find out with the TV series starring Chris Geere and Aya Cash as that diabolical duo. TV Insider’s Matt Roush said that You’re the Worst is a “raucously funny and proudly raunchy comedy,” observing that the channel name FXX sounds “suitably fringe for characters who share an abhorrence for the mainstream.”

Dave

Dave Burd turned his rap alter-ego, Lil Dicky, into a full-blown TV character — a suburban twenty-something with aspirations of rap superstardom — in this Kevin Hart-produced FXX series. Even when Dave’s Lil Dicky was still trying to break out, the show boasted high-wattage guest stars, and Season 3’s additions included Drake, Rachel McAdams, and even Brad Pitt.

The League

Enough with the football shows — we need more fantasy football shows like this sitcom starring Mark Duplass, Nick Kroll, Paul Scheer, and other funny folks as mean-spirited friends. Fun fact: Co-creators Jackie and Jeff Schaffer told TV Insider in 2015 that they formed a fantasy league with the show’s stars. “The League of The League is the six cast members and Jackie and I,” Jeff said.

Archer

We spy a hit! Few animated series last for 14 seasons like Archer, an FXX fixture since 2017. The animated spy spoof — featuring H. Jon Benjamin, Judy Greer, Aisha Tyler, and other voice cast MVPs — is so popular that it inspired companion books, a country music album, and even a live tour. Even after the final season finishes, we have a feeling fans will be wanting more.