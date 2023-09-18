Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, they can take your order again… just in time for Thanksgiving!

Paramount+ has announced that Good Burger 2, the sequel to the iconic ’90s movie based on the sketch from the Nickelodeon comedy series All That, will premiere on Wednesday, November 22. The streaming service has also released the key art, featuring the returning Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell and revealing “The classic combo is back.” You can check out the full poster below.

The new movie follows Dexter Reed (Thompson) and original cashier Ed (Mitchell) as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees. Also returning to reprise their roles are Josh Server as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon, and Carmen Electra as Roxanne.

Joining them are Lil Rel Howery as Cecil McNevin, a lawyer for MegaCorp; Jillian Bell as Katt Boswell, the CEO of MegaCorp; Kamaia Fairburn as Mia, a cool and confident teen who works at Good Burger to help her mother when she can; Alex R. Hibbert as Ed2, a mini-me version of his dad, Ed, and Good Burger’s newest trainee; Fabrizio Guido as Mr. Jensen, a 16-year-old employee who tries but often fails to keep his employees in line; Elizabeth Hinkler and Emily Hinkler as Cindy and Mindy, 16-year-old identical twins who are the cooks at the restaurant; and Anabel Graetz as Ruth, the most senior employee at Good Burger among a bunch of teenagers. The film will also feature surprise celebrity cameos.

Good Burger first appeared as a sketch on All That in 1994, centered around the titular fast-food restaurant and its clueless cashier, Ed. Mitchell played the role through the first five seasons. The first movie was released on July 25, 1997. Mitchell then later reprised his role in the All That revival in 2019, guest starring as Ed, who had been working at Good Burger for 20 years as manager of the trainees.

Good Burger 2 is produced by Thompson and Mitchell. It was penned by Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert (All That, Good Burger), who also serve as executive producers. Johnny Ryan Jr., of Artists for Artists, is also an executive producer. Phil Traill directs and serves as executive producer. James III also has been engaged as a writer. Production of the movie for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brittany Cope and Omar Camacho serve as Nickelodeon’s Executives in Charge of Production.

Good Burger 2, Movie Premiere, Wednesday, November 22, Paramount+