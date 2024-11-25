‘Abbott Elementary’ Gears Up for a Schemmenti Family Christmas in First Look (PHOTOS)

'Abbott Elementary's Season 4 Christmas Episode
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary

 More

Abbott Elementary is gearing up for the holiday season as the ABC comedy prepares to deliver a festive hourlong event on Wednesday, December 4, and the network is teasing the fun with all-new photos.

The two-part program features the episodes “Winter Show” and “Winter Break” which will feature some celebratory moments within the halls of the titular school as well as at home. In “Winter Show,” Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) is determined to make Abbott’s first-ever holiday show a success, and she’s teaming up with an unlikely source if the photos are any indication.

Meanwhile, Jacob’s (Chris Perfetti) brother (played by guest star Tyler Perez) is throwing a wrench in the teacher’s day by visiting earlier than planned in the first half of the holiday fun. As for “Winter Break,” fans will be invited to the Schemmenti family’s Christmas Eve dinner, which Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) is hosting. In attendance will be the family matriarch played by guest star Talia Shire. At the same time, Gregory (Tyler James Williams) and Janine (Quinta Brunson) will receive an unexpected guest at their celebration.

All of this and more are teased in the exciting images, below, scroll through for a peek at what’s to come, and don’t miss the two-episode TV event when Abbott Elementary rings in the holiday season this December on ABC.

Abbott Elementary, Holiday Episodes, Wednesday, December 4, 8/7c, ABC

Tyler Perez in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Jacob’s brother arrives at Abbott.

Tyler James Williams and Tyler Perez in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Gregory meets his buddy Jacob’s brother in the break room.

Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and Tyler Perez in 'Abbott Elementary'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Jacob makes more introductions for his brother as Janine, Gregory, and Melissa meet the newbie.

Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, and Tyler Perez in 'Abbott Elementary'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Ava (Janelle James) also meets Jacob’s brother in the halls.

Tyler Perez in 'Abbott Elementary'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Jacob’s brother animatedly observes a class.

Chris Perfetti in 'Abbott Elementary'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Jacob finds himself center stage for his brother’s visit.

Quinta Brunson in 'Abbott Elementary'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Janine helps students prepare for the holiday show.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and River Blossom in 'Abbott Elementary'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Barbara takes time to sit with one of the students (River Blossom).

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Zack Fox in 'Abbott Elementary'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Barbara appears to team up with Tariq (Zack Fox) for the musical event.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Zack Fox, and Quinta Brunson in 'Abbott Elementary'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Can Janine help them bring it all together?

Quinta Brunson and Chris Perfetti in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Janine and Jacob have a chat.

Janelle James and William Stanford Davis in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Ava and Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) get involved in the holiday show prep.

Chris Perfetti in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

As does Jacob.

Lisa Ann Walter and Tyler James Williams for 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Melissa and Gregory have a candid moment in the break room.

William Stanford Davis in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Mr. Johnson looks concerned. Could it be about the show?

Chris Perfetti in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Jacob helps some students in the hall.

Lisa Ann Walter and George Sharperson in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Melissa has a conversation with culinary worker Wendell (George Sharperson).

Lisa Ann Walter and Talia Shire in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Meanwhile, Talia Shire guest stars as Melissa’s mom for the Schemmenti family celebration.

Lisa Ann Walter in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Melissa prepares to serve up a special dish.

Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Richard Brooks in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Jacob is also in attendance with Barbara and her husband Gerald (Richard Brooks).

Chris Perfetti and Tyler Perez in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Jacob’s brother is also part of the large party.

Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Meanwhile, Gregory and Janine don matching pajamas.

William Stanford Davis in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

And Mr. Johnson is dressed like St. Nick himself.

