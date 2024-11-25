Abbott Elementary is gearing up for the holiday season as the ABC comedy prepares to deliver a festive hourlong event on Wednesday, December 4, and the network is teasing the fun with all-new photos.

The two-part program features the episodes “Winter Show” and “Winter Break” which will feature some celebratory moments within the halls of the titular school as well as at home. In “Winter Show,” Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) is determined to make Abbott’s first-ever holiday show a success, and she’s teaming up with an unlikely source if the photos are any indication.

Meanwhile, Jacob’s (Chris Perfetti) brother (played by guest star Tyler Perez) is throwing a wrench in the teacher’s day by visiting earlier than planned in the first half of the holiday fun. As for “Winter Break,” fans will be invited to the Schemmenti family’s Christmas Eve dinner, which Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) is hosting. In attendance will be the family matriarch played by guest star Talia Shire. At the same time, Gregory (Tyler James Williams) and Janine (Quinta Brunson) will receive an unexpected guest at their celebration.

All of this and more are teased in the exciting images, below, scroll through for a peek at what’s to come, and don’t miss the two-episode TV event when Abbott Elementary rings in the holiday season this December on ABC.

Abbott Elementary, Holiday Episodes, Wednesday, December 4, 8/7c, ABC