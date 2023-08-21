“Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can we take your order?” Of course that has to be in the teaser for the upcoming sequel.

Paramount+ has released a teaser for Good Burger 2, premiering this fall, featuring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reprising their roles as Dexter Reed and Ed from the ’90s. It begins with Ed hitting Dexter as he’s driving around, and the latter somehow lands perfectly in the passenger seat. “Hey, man, you almost car-burgered me to death,” he protests. With that, as Ed puts it, “The new adventures of Ed and Dex starts now!”

Watch the teaser above for more, plus make sure to watch to the end to see what happens when Ed’s offered water in a restaurant.

Good Burger 2, produced by Nickelodeon Studios, is s sequel to the iconic 1997 feature film based on the sketch that originally aired on All That in 1994. It followed the fast-food restaurant Good Burger and its clueless cashier, Ed, in Seasons 1 through 5. Mitchell reprised his role as Ed, working at Good Burger for 20 years as manager of the trainees, when he guest starred in the All That revival in 2019. Now, Good Burger 2 follows Dexter and original cashier Ed as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees.

In addition to Thompson and Mitchell, reprising their roles from the original Good Burger are: Josh Server as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon, and Carmen Electra as Roxanne.

Joining them are Lil Rel Howery as Cecil McNevin, a lawyer for MegaCorp; Jillian Bell as Katt Boswell, the CEO of MegaCorp; Kamaia Fairburn as Mia, a cool and confident teen who works at Good Burger to help her mother when she can; Alex R. Hibbert as Ed2, a mini-me version of his dad, Ed, and Good Burger’s newest trainee; Fabrizio Guido as Mr. Jensen, a 16-year-old employee who tries but often fails to keep his employees in line; Elizabeth Hinkler and Emily Hinkler as Cindy and Mindy, 16-year-old identical twins who are the cooks at the restaurant; and Anabel Graetz as Ruth, the most senior employee at Good Burger among a bunch of teenagers. Additional celebrity cameos will be announced at a later date.

Good Burger 2 is produced by Thompson and Mitchell. It was penned by Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, who also serve as executive producers. John Ryan Jr., of Artists for Artists, also serves as an executive producer. Phil Traill directs. James III has also been engaged as a writer. Production of the movie for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brittany Cope serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production.

Good Burger 2, Movie Premiere, Fall 2023, Paramount+